Saturday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





Another Saturday, another jam-packed 14-game roll around which we can wrap up our favorite fantasy lineups. The Sabers started by hosting the Ducks two days after John Gibson managed to win his first game (in 14 tries) on the road. The Wild visits the suddenly blistering Panthers, who may have to do without a frightened Sergei Bobrovsky, which may open the door for Alex Lyon to make his second NHL start of the season. The Maple Leafs and Canadiens meet in Montreal, while the Jets hope for a softer landing in Ottawa after suffering recent road loss to those same Leafs and Habs. Winnipeg is resting for this one, while the Senators – and their erratic goaltending – are on their way after playing in Pittsburgh on Friday. Moments later, the Blues and Blackhawks (5-1 the past two weeks!) meet in St. Louis, and the suddenly hot Avs face the Kraken – themselves back on an impressive circuit after losing twice in a row. Maybe no more Cale Makar for Colorado in that slope. Another nightcap shows Vegas on the Strip and the Knights’ dreams of stopping a three-game losing streak against the visiting Capitals. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring matchups 10 p.m., Rogers Arena, watch live on ESPN+ The red-hot Oilers are averaging 5.40 goals/game during their active five-game winning streak (and still going). The Canucks—charged with hosting the Avalanche the night before—have averaged 4.40 goals per game since Dec. 29. No doubt this Vancouver squad will give a little extra as long as Bruce Boudreau stays behind the bench, but I don’t think it will be enough to make Connor McDavid & Co. to be turned away on Saturday. 7 p.m., Nationwide Arena, watch live on ESPN+ Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together or start a whole new tradition.

Join for free or start a competition >> Saturday’s tilt in Columbus, Ohio sees the league’s 30th-ranked defense take on the 29th, giving both sides a good chance to increase their respective scoring percentages. On such busy days as these, it is often advisable to bench all but the most elite players from two such struggling squads in lieu of more promising, available fantasy performers. But maybe not when they play each other for the first time this season. Mid-range fantasy attackers Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars (drafted in 68.2% of ESPN.com competitions): The veteran center has five goals and three assists on 22 shots in the six games he has served as a replacement for Roope Hintz (designated to return) on the Stars’ top line. Averaging 3.0 fantasy points per game since filling in alongside Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski, Seguin is a must-roster contender in virtually every game until Hintz returns healthy. Like when Dallas plays the Coyotes on Saturday. Also see: Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabers (63.8%)

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers (36.8%)

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings (50.2%)

Josh Norris, Senators from Ottawa (63.0%)

Teuvo Teravainen, Carolina hurricanes (57.4%)

Andre Burakovsky, Seattle Kraken (66.0%)

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche (67.2%)

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning (59.3%)

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning (37.7%)

Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (56.4%)

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (25.3%) Deep league/daily fantasy value forwards Isac Lundestrom, Anaheim Ducks (0.1%): First, make sure Mason McTavish sits out a second game with his lower body injury. Then consider enlisting Lundestrom as a super sleeper against the Sabers on Saturday afternoon. The 23-year-old center filled in for McTavish on the Ducks’ top line and provided two assists in Thursday’s 5-3 victory over Columbus. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Also see: Mid-range fantasy defenders Defenders with deep competition/daily fantasy value Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (13.8%): There are few off-radar fantasy players I appreciate more than the underperforming – but highly skilled – player in his (often heady) return to gaming action after sitting like a healthy scratch. That would be Dumba in Sunrise after he printed it in Carolina on Thursday. (Coach Dean Evason: “I won’t go into details, but he knows why he’s sitting out.”) Sounds performance-oriented, anyway. How’s that for extra incentive? Don’t be surprised if Dumba has a little extra jump in his stride compared to the Panthers. Also see: Keepers Frederik Andersen (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (78.1%): Which rust? Carolina’s No. 1 goalkeeper has been looking damn good since returning from his long stint on the injured shelf, allowing just five total goals on 89 shots through three starts, all wins. The opposing islanders have averaged 1.63 goals per game over the past eight games (1-4-3). Give me Freddy in this particular UBS Arena match. Also see:

