Robert George Krum | News, sports, jobs





1943 2023 Robert (Bob) George Krum of Willard, Utah, after completing all his earthly assignments, graduated from this existence on January 11, 2023. He is now moving on to higher education. Bob was born on December 7, 1943 in Krumville, New York, to Allen and Hazel Krum. He graduated from Onteora Central School, Boiceville, NY in 1961 and attended Ulster County Community College where he earned an Associate Degree in Business Management. He married Jeanne Callahan in 1967 and together they had two children, Michelle and Anne Marie. They lived in West Skokan, NY from 1967 to 1982, moving to Raleigh, NC in 1982. In 1993, he moved to Willard, UT and married Lynne Buland. He was employed by Rotron Manufacturing Company, Woodstock, NY from 1961 to 1964; IBM Corporation, Kingston, NY, and Raleigh, NC from 1964 to 1994 as a computer programmer, designer, planner, and manager; and the State of Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Technology Services, Salt Lake City, UT from 1994 to 2008 as a computer programmer, designer and team leader. Bob didn’t care what race, creed, nationality, religion, or sexual orientation someone was, as long as they were honest, loyal, and faithful. Bob believed in fair treatment for everyone. Thank you to all the caretakers at the George E. Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home for their loving care and compassion for Bob and Lynne. DELTA, YOU ARE AMAZING! Thanks to Bristol Hospice for their support and compassion. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brother. Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; daughters, Michelle, NC, and Anne Marie, NC; stepsons, Dennis, OH, and Scot, NC; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Bob enjoyed golfing, skiing, billiards, table tennis, cards and motorcycling. He was a life member of the Raleigh Chapter of the Harley Owners Group (HOG), Northern Utah Chapter of HOG where he served as a director for several years, and a life member of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA). He and Lynne enjoyed camping in their RV and spent several winters snow birding in Yuma, AZ. He served on the Willard City Council from 1998 to 2000, on the Willard City Planning Commission from 2000 to 2008, and as Chairman of the Planning Commission from 2002 to 2008. He was a Vietnam veteran in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1971. As per his wishes, he was cremated and requested that no memorial service be held. Do not forget me; but don’t grieve for me, life is too short not to enjoy it to the fullest!

