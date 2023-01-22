No. 2 Cal Falls to No. 1 state of Arizona in Tempe







Andrew Madsen/KLC Photos Destin Lasco triumphed in both the 100 and 200 backstroke at Arizona State on Saturday.

Destin Lasco wins backstroke events, Joshua Thai wins both diving events

TEMPE, Arizona. The No. 2 Cal men’s swim and dive team had a pair of victories Destin Lasco in backstroke events and freshman diver Joshua Thai won both diving events, but the afternoon belonged to host Arizona State. The top-ranked Sun Devils won 211-87 against the Golden Bears at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center on Saturday. The backstroke belonged to Lasco who won the 100 back and the 200 back. In the 100 meters he finished with a time of 45.81. After the first 50 yards, Lasco and runner-up Hubert Kos were neck and neck, but Lasco put a considerable distance between the two in the second 50. Hugo Gonzalez finished fifth for the Golden Bears, with a time of 48.49. In the 200 back it was another battle between Lasco and Kos. After the opening, 100 Kos had a small advantage with a split of 49.60, almost a second ahead of Lasco, who went out with 50.54. In the second half of the race, Lasco managed to maintain that fast pace and finished almost two seconds ahead of Kos with a time of 1:41.24. Colby Meford fourth in the event, with a time of 1:44.57. Thai ended his impressive weekend by winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives. Thai won the 1 meter dive with a score of 310.80, he was even better in the 3 meter dive, finishing with a score of 346.28. This weekend, Thai placed first in three events and second in a fourth. Gabriel Jett , Reece Whitley and Bjorn Seeliger all placed second in their respective events. Jett finished second in the 200 free with a time of 1:33.28. Whitley placed second in both the 100 breast (53.36) and the 200 breast (1:55.45). Seeliger was second in the 50 free (19.41) and third in the 100 free (43.04). Giving roses placed third in the 200 butterfly (1:46.44) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (47.84). Gonzalez placed fifth in the 400 individual medley with a time of 3:57.92. This was his first time participating in the event this year. Arizona State won 12 of 14 events, including sweeps in both relays. In the 200 medley relay, Cal’s “B” lineup from Seeliger, Liam Bell Rose, and Jack Alexey finished with a time of 1:24.89. Alexy’s split in the 50 free was 18.96. The Bears’ “A” lineup featuring Jett, Whitley, Matthew Jensen and Lasco finished with a time of 1:26.50. In the 400 free relay, Cal’s “B” lineup of Alexy, Seeliger, Lasco and Robin Hanson finished with a time of 2:53.05. Cal’s “B” quartet of Jett, Jensen, Rose, and Dylan Hawk finished with a time of 2:5.12. The Sun Devils raced in tech suits, while the Bears did not. In La Jolla, the Bears defeated hosts UC San Diego and UNLV in the Triton Invitational at the Canyonview Aquatic Center. Cal finished with 698.9 points, followed by the Rebels with 657.8 and the Tritons in third with 644.7. Cal had individual wins of Michael Petrides , Luca Pusateri Gissendaner and Spencer Daily. Petrides was victorious in the 500 free with a season-best time of 4:23.64. Gissender won the 50 breast with a time of 24.71. Daily won the 100 Fly with a season best time of 47.47. Cal also triumphed in the 200 medley relay, the quartet of Kai Crews Gissendaner, Daily, and Colby Hatton finished with a time of 1:26.61. NEXT ONE The Bears are off until Friday, February 3 when USC comes to Spieker Aquatics Center. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full coverage of men’s swimming and diving in Cal@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim), and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimming and diving).

