‘World cricket can’t afford South African cricket that isn’t strong – Graeme Smith on his hopes of SA T20





Earlier this week, Cricket South Africa (CSA) made some under-the-radar announcements. With Mark Boucher cutting ties with CSA after the T20 World Cup as Proteas head coach, it brought in two new coaches for the men. Shukri Conard for the Test side and Rob Walter in charge of the white ball squads, similar to what England has. In fact, South Africa were the pioneers in world cricket when it comes to split coaching as Gary Kirsten was in charge of the Test and ODI team over a decade ago, while Russell Domingo coached the T20 team.

While South Africa’s profile would have attracted a lot of interest to the track, CSA again went with their homegrown coaches, those familiar with the setup. Mickey Arthur and Domingo were also unheard of names when they started, but there’s something else. For various reasons, CSA has been unable to attract the best candidates, as even when Graeme Smith was in charge of the board, not many people showed interest in working with the national team. Although he eventually brought Boucher along, there was also a lot of controversy. And even this time, Lance Klusener, who had signed on to coach the cue ball, backed out at the last minute. It’s not that former South African cricketers aren’t willing to work in the lineup. A look at the ongoing SA20 will tell you how the big names of South African cricket are involved in the franchises including Boucher, Klusener, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, Graham Ford, JP Duminy, Albie Morkel, Eric Simmons . some of the reputed names are part of the six teams set up for coaching. With South Africa no longer being the powerhouse it once was in world cricket, the SA20 also enables these players to work with the country’s cutting edge at a time when they need it most. It’s great to bring in good people. One of the things we wanted to do with SA20 is increase our cricket skills, develop players who are ready for international cricket..it may take a year or two but we will start putting whole cricketers on the world stage, said former Proteas captain Graeme Smith, who is the SA20 League Commissioner, in an interaction with select media on Friday. Dewald Brevis, who has already shown what he is capable of in the Indian Premier League, is already being touted as the one to watch out for. I just watched Johannesburg Super Kings Stephen Fleming and their support staff, medical team and the knowledge these (above mentioned) names will give to the players will only benefit the player. We want South African cricket to continue to get stronger and I don’t think world cricket can afford a South African cricket that isn’t strong and isn’t performing at a level they would be proud of. We hope that all these things that we are associated with, whether it be the players, quality coaches and support staff, will benefit the team in the long run, Smith added. Having already rolled out a number of T20 leagues that didn’t really take off, SA20 is huge not only from a commercial perspective, but also from the gaming side. In the last decade South Africa lost a lot of talent, who switched to England or New Zealand and Kolpak deal off the picture, SA20 also allows fans to reconnect with the game. Off-the-field controversies and an under-performing team meant that interest in cricket was waning, but every one of the SA20 matches this summer saw good attendance. This was one of the reasons why CSA even stopped a three-match ODI series in Australia and preferred to play ICC qualifiers to make it to the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India. It has been a huge success so far and there is still a long way to go to finish the tournament strong. And cricket has been excellent with teams getting better, the teams starting to gel and with players starting to relax, the competitive side is coming out. We have seen good performances from local South African players. To get this kind of energy from the fans across the country into the stands and capture their imagination at a time of a negative period in the game for South Africa is incredible, Smith said.

