Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster | UM Grizzlies

The Grizzly football program has officially added five new transfers to its roster during its first week of classes at the University of Montana, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Friday.
Montana bolstered the defense with three key additions, with redshirt senior D-lineman Hayden Harris coming in from UCLA, redshirt sophomore DB Ronald Jackson from Akron and redshirt sophomore linebacker Riley Wilson from Hawaii.
The offense added volume to the front with Cannon Panfiloff, a Redshirt sophomore tackle, who came to UM from Utah Tech. He blocks for Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Vidlak, who is coming to Missoula from Boise State.
Each of the five has registered for classes at UM and will join the team in time for winter fitness.
2023 high school signer Iverson Young also joins the team in time for winter fitness, who graduated early from Waxahachie High School and enrolled in classes at UM in the spring semester.
Hayden Harris
No. 48/DE/R-Sr. / 6-5 / 251 / Mill Creek, Washington / Eastside Catholic HS / UCLA
2023 (Montana): Attended the program in the spring semester, in time for winter conditioning. Expected to have an immediate impact on the defensive front.
2022 (UCLA): Saw action in three games as a reserve defensive lineman (Alabama State, in Colorado, Stanford), but recorded no stats.
2021 (UCLA): Game action not seen… Worked on the scout teams in practice.
2020 (UCLA): Game action not seen and participated in the scouting teams in practice.
2019 (UCLA): Was a red shirt
Secondary school: Attended Eastside Catholic HS and played varsity football for four years. Earned all league honors at wide receiver, linebacker and quarterback during his preparatory career. Two-time 3A Washington State Champion and Geico Bowl champion. As a senior he got 37 tackles and seven tackles for loss Also rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass As a junior he threw 10 touchdowns passes Was also a member of the track and field team His prep coach was former Montana assistant Dom Daste
in person: Parents are Tonia and Mychal Harris Has two brothers and a sister Hobbies include playing basketball, playing sports and spending time with friends Lists Russell Wilson as an athlete he admires Grandfather, David Mills, played basketball at the University of Seattle and was selected in the NBA draft. Earned a spot on the Athletic Director’s Roll of Honor for Spring 2020 and Winter 2021.
I quote Coach Hauck: “Hayden is a kid here from Seattle, through UCLA. He’s highly regarded by his high school coaches, and his coaches at Westwood really like his frame and his ability to get off the ball.”
Ronald Jackson
No. 2/S/R-So. / 6-1 / 195 / Detroit, Michigan / Belleville HS / Akron
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditions. Will make the switch from cornerback to safety for the Griz
2022 (Akron): Saw action in the first four games of the season at Akron Total four tackles on corners, including a season-high two stops at Michigan State.
2021 (Akron): Appeared in 10 games for the Zips, made seven starts… Recorded a season-high 33 tackles with 19 solo stops and 14 assisted… Posted a season-high 10 tackles, including a season-best eight solo stops and a tackle for a loss to Ohio… Nine tackles made against Kent State… Three tackles recorded at Ohio State No. 10 and a pair of stops at Auburn… Four tackles at Western Michigan and three against Ball State.
2020 (Akron): Appeared in three games for the Zips… Recorded four tackles on the campaign, all solo stops… Posted a two tackle try against Miami before adding a pair of tackles for Buffalo.
Secondary school: Played defensive back for coach Jermain Crowell at Belleville HS… All-Conference… Also lettered in lane.
In person: Majoring in Marketing… Son of Ronald Jackson, Sr., and Nonetta Tennyson… Has an older brother, Marland.
I quote Coach Hauck: “RJ is a transfer from Akron that our running back Isiah Childs knows from his time there. He’s got a good frame and a good sense of the game. He’s a physical player, a good tackler, and he likes the physical part of the game. game. I think he will be a good addition to our defensive back room.”
Cannon Panfiloff
No. 69/OT/R-So. / 6-6 / 285 / Roy, Utah / Roy HS / Utah Tech
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditions Expected to add size and depth to the Grizzly O line with three years to play.
2022 (Utah Technology): Played four times for the Blazers. Part of an O-Line that led the offense for 425 yards of total offense per game, with 115 on the ground
2021 (Utah Technology): Started in nine games and got the starting nod in seven of the last nine games of the season overall… Started in Montana’s 31-14 victory over the Blazers in Missoula Earned Academic All-WAC honors.
2020/21 (Utah Technology): Played all five spring games and started finals vs. Fort Lewis. Was part of an offensive line averaging 420.8 ypg (122.4 rush/game), and surrendered only six sacks in 194 total pass attempts.
Secondary school: Earned three varsity letters in football for the Royals and was a first-team selection for all regions…Also lettered in track…Graduated with a 3.9 GPA and was an all-region academic choice in both football and track … Played one season at Layton (UT) HS as a sophomore.
In person: Born in Ogden, Utah Parents are Greg Panfiloff and Kari Baker…Gather Greg played college football at Weber State and college baseball at Dixie State…Also recruited from BYU, Utah State, Idaho State, Adams State, Snow College and UC Irvine (for job) Favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Las Vegas Raiders…Favorite athletes are Rob Gronkowski, Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson
I quote Coach Hauck: “Cannon is a young attacking tackle with a great frame and good feet. I think he has a huge advantage and his best football is in front of him. We are delighted he has chosen to join us.”
Sam Vidlak
No. 7 / QB / R-So. / 6-1 / 195 / Applegate, Oregon / Hidden Valley HS / Oregon St. / Boise St.
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana from BSU in time for winter conditions. He is expected to compete for a starting position with three more years of eligibility to go.
2022 (Boise Street): Played in three games for the Broncos…Completed 9-of-12 passes (75%) for 86 yards in a win over San Diego State, with a long pass for 53 yards…Also attempted a pass in wins over Colorado State and Nevada helped lead BSU to a Frisco Bowl victory.
2021 (Oregon Street): Appeared in one game for the Beavers as a true freshman, playing 12 snaps and completing 2-of-3 passes for eight yards. Was a red shirt.
Secondary school: Three-star high school recruit by 247Sports and Rivals Rated the No. 4 recruit in the state of Oregon by 247Sports Rated the No. 18 professional quarterback nationally by 247Sports, and No. 29 by Rivals As a junior led he led the state in yards passing (3,404), touchdowns (44), touchdown-to-interception ratio (44-to-3), and completion percentage (76.7) Hidden Valley to its first state championship in 41 years in 2019 Set single- game title records with 39 completions for 479 yards Throw for 2,294 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore Named All-State Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-state honors Two-sport student-athlete, only in football and baseball Hidden Valley student school history athlete to be named conference player of the year in multiple sports Was a verbal commitment to Montana before choosing to remain at OSU.
I quote Coach Hauck: “Sam is a guy we recruited from high school. He went in a different direction, but he’s come back and found his place with the Montana Grizzlies. We’re excited to have him there this spring.”
Riley Wilson
No. 42 / LB / R-So. / 6-2 / 210 / Prosper, Texas / Prestonwood Christian HS / Hawaii
2023 (Montana): Transferred to Montana and joined the team in time for winter conditions. Will add depth to UM’s linebacker corps and special teams units with three years of eligibility left.
2022 (Hawaii): Played four times for the Rainbow Warriors and recorded one solo tackle.
2021 (Hawaii): Played in 11 games, mostly on special teams. Made five tackles during the season. Made the switch from tight end to linebacker. Earned all-MW academic honors.
2020 (Hawaii): Appeared briefly in one game, catching a two-yard pass against Boise State at the tight end. Earned academic all-MW honors Was a redshirt
Secondary school: Graduated in 2020 from Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas. Played both receiver and linebacker for the Lions A TAPPS all-district first-team and honorable mention all-state selection as a junior after gaining 645 receiving yards. Had 26 catches for 433 yards and five touchdowns as a senior despite missing most of the season due to injury. Selected wide receiver MVP at Nike’s The Opening in Dallas, a prestigious prep team Earned regional MVP awards for the wide receiver/tight end position at the 2019 Nike Opening Part of the team at the 2017 State Championship Ranked No. 146 prospect in the state of Texas by MaxPreps.
in person: Born in Plano, Texas Full name is William Riley Wilson III Nickname is “Hollywood.” Major is business Has two sisters Dad played for Woody Hayes at Ohio State Parents are Buddy and Melanie Wilson from Prosper, Texas.
I quote Coach Hauck: “Riley comes to us from Hawaii, but went to high school in Texas. He’s got a great frame and he’s fast. I think he’ll quickly develop into a linebacker associate for us.”