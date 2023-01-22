Men’s tennis surpasses UT Tyler for third consecutive win





DALLAS Freshman McAllen Memorial alum Augustine Salazar secured the third straight victory for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team on Saturday as the Vaqueros defeated the UT Tyler Patriots (UTT) 5-2 at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. The Vaqueros play against the SMU Mustangs at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at 1:15 PM. UTRGV (3-2) won the doubles competition and took a 1-0 lead in the game. Junior Emily Burnel and sophomores Sam Whitehead raced to a 6-1 victory in the No. 1 flight over UTTsJoaquin Bianchi / Gonzalo Fernandez,the No. 6 doubles team in NCAA Division II. The Croatian sophomore duo of Borna Devald and Karl Krolo won 6-3 in flight No. 2 to secure the double point. Senior Chris Lawrence and Salazar completed the sweep with a hard-earned 7-5 victory over No. 3. Krolo made quick work of his No. 3 singles match, taking a straight-set 6-3, 6-2 win. UTT answered with a straight-set win over No. 4 to get on the board. Lawrance picked up a good bounce-back 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 6, but the Patriots cut UTRGV’s lead to 3-2 after a straight-set win over No. 1. Salazar took the win from UTRGV with a come-from-behind win over No. 5. After dropping the first set 3-6, Salazar took a 7-5 win in the second. With the deciding third tied at 4-4, Salazar hit the accelerator to seal his and the team’s victory 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Devald also fought back with the pressure on. He went from trailing 2-5 in the deciding third set of his No. 2 match to tie the frame at 5-5, scattering clever shots across the field and producing loud roars to set himself and Salazar on fire and to put on fire. Devald fought off several UTT match points while frustrating his opponent to take a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 win. Complete results

Singles (3, 4, 6, 1, 5, 2) 1. Defeating Joaquin Bianchi (UTT). Emily Burnel (UTRGV) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

2. Borna Devald (UTRGV) def. Gonzalo Fernandez (UTT) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

3. Karl Krolo (UTRGV) def. Jordi Garcia (UTT) 6-3, 6-2

4. Carl Wessel (UTT) defeated. Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4

5. Augustine Salazar (UTRGV) def. Jonas Dixon (UTT) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

6. Chris Lawrence (UTRGV) def. Yudai Watanabe (UTT) 6-2, 6-3 Doubles (1, 2, 3) 1. Emily Burnel / Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) def. Joaquin Bianchi/Gonzalo Fernandez (UTT) 6-1

2. Borna Devald / Karl Krolo (UTRGV) def. Jonas Dixon/Yudai Watanabe (UTT) 6-3

3. Chris Lawrence / Augustine Salazar (UTRGV) def. Jordi Garcia/Carl Wessel (UTT) 7-5 Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2023/1/21/mens-tennis-outlasts-ut-tyler-for-third-consecutive-win.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos