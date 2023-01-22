Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka approaches last 16 as seeds prevail





Hard-hitting Aryna Sabalenka polished her Australian Open title credentials on Saturday as she reached the last 16 along with several other women’s seeds. The Belarusian fifth seed defeated 26th seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. Thirtieth seed Karolina Pliskova and 23rd seed Zhang Shuai also went through in straight sets on day six at Melbourne Park and will clash in the fourth round. Sabalenka is building steam in her pursuit of a first Grand Slam title. The Minsk-born 24-year-old teased the Margaret Court Arena crowd for supporting Belgium’s Mertens over her, but said she was enjoying the ride into week two. She hasn’t dropped a set yet. Likewise her next opponent Bencic, the Swiss 12th seed who got past unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5. Sabalenka is a very aggressive player, has a lot of power, said Bencic. Pliskova, the former world number one from the Czech Republic, beat Russia’s Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2. Pliskova takes on Chinas Zhang, a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets of the United States. In the men’s draw, fifth seed Andrey Rublev took on Holger Rune in the last 16, then thanked his defeated opponent Dan Evans for giving him a banana midway through the match. The Russian crushed the Briton 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to make it to the fourth round for the third time. He will face Danish teenager Rune for a place in the quarter-finals after the ninth seed survived a nasty fall to sweep past unseeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5). Friend and 25th seed Evans threw a banana at Rublev at a substitution when he ran out. I didn’t ask him, I asked the ball boy, but Danny asked for bananas before and he had two, so he just said take it, and I caught it, Rublev said. He certainly helped me with some energy, he joked. Also through is Alex De Minaur after Australia’s 22nd seed defeated France’s Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-1. Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will have to put their bodies into action later on Saturday as both try to reach the fourth round. It remains to be seen how much the 35-year-old Murray left in the tank after making the third round by winning a five-set marathon that ended at 4:05 on Friday. The unseeded former world number one, who also played five sets in his opener at Melbourne Park, will face fatigue and his metal hip against 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut. Murray’s old rival Djokovic is the clear favorite to win the Australian Open for a record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam, but there are concerns over his left hamstring. The Serb faces a potentially tough test against Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 27th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/australina-open-2023-aryna-sabalenka-beats-elise-mertens-to-enter-last-16-karolina-pliskova-zhang-shuai/article66416409.ece

