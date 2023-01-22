Tennis takes victory over Bucknell to open Spring 2023 season





EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ Rutgers tennis opened the 2023 spring season with a 7-0 victory over Bucknell on Saturday night at the East Brunswick Racquet Club. The Scarlet Knights looked strong on their return to the field, earning the team double points and recording six singles wins. “I think the team did a great job,” said the head coach Hillary Ritchie . “Bucknell got us close to sets, and we absolutely had to concentrate and come back in a few sets. I think it was a great start for us, and we need to repeat a good performance tomorrow. We need to turn around and to be ready.” .” Doubles All three doubles pairs earned wins and helped Rutgers secure the team’s doubles. freshman Arina Valitova and sophomore Jackie Lopez picked up a 6-2 victory over the No. 2 double spot to make the start for the Scarlet Knights. To bring in the point for the Scarlet Knights, junior Tara Chilton and freshmen May Nguyen earned a hard-fought, comeback win over the No. 1 double spot, 6-4. Junior Chloe Brown and sophomores Mina Kim also secured a victory over the No. 3 spot, 7-5. Single people In singles, Chilton secured a second place win with a 6-0, 6-2 win that put the Scarlet Knights 2-0. Brown was right behind her and won her game 6-3, 6-0 in fourth place. To tie the game for Rutgers, Valitova pulled off a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the No. 5 spot. Junior Daira Cardenas posted a 6-1, 6-3 win for the No. 6 spot, while Lopez earned a 6-2, 6-3 win for the No. 1 spot. To close out the day for the Scarlet Knights, Nguyen battled to a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the No. 3 spot. Results Arina Valitova / Jackeline Lopez (RU) def. Anna Lajos/Caroline Marcus (Bucknell) 6-2

Tara Chilton / May Nguyen (RU) def. Whitney King/Tyne Miller (Bucknell) 6-4

Chloe Brown / Mina Kim (RU) def. Katie Novak/Mirra Manolov (Bucknell) 7-5

Tara Chilton (RU) def. Anna Lajos (Bucknell) 6-0, 6-2

Chloe Brown (RU) def. Katie Novak (Bucknell) 6-3, 6-0

Arina Valitova (RU) def. Mirra Manolov (Bucknell) 6-0, 6-2

Daira Cardenas (RU) def. Caroline Marcus (Bucknell) 6-1, 6-3

Jackeline Lopez (RU) def. Whitney King (Bucknell) 6-2, 6-3

May Nguyen (RU) Tyne Miller (Bucknell) 6-4, 6-4 Next one Rutgers returns to action tomorrow at 3 PM ET against Binghamton at the East Brunswick Racquet Club. The Scarlet Knights will then face Drexel at the East Brunswick Racquet Club on Friday, January 27 at noon ET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/1/21/womens-tennis-tennis-earns-victory-over-bucknell-to-open-2023-spring-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos