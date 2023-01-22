‘India will fall short’: Ashwin on Rohit-led side’s ODI WC chances | Cricket





Team India, led by MS Dhoni, were the first ever side to win an ODI World Cup trophy at home in 2011, starting a trend of hosts emerging as champions – Australian in 2015 and England in 2019. Veteran India spinner R Ashwin sees no rocket science in this as he hails the Rohit Sharma-led side as the firm favorites heading into the 2023 World Cup, to be held in India. However, in further developing his point, he admitted that India will fall a little short. Team India is well prepared for the ODI World Cup. After beating Bangladesh last month, they whitewashed Sri Lanka at home and now have a 1-0 lead in the three-game fixture against 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand. READ ALSO: “Such players don’t grow on trees. You can’t replace him’: Ricky Ponting’s huge claim to Rishabh Pant On his YouTube channel, Ashwin highlighted India’s impressive home record since the last World Cup, winning against all teams that have visited the country in that span. However, he recalled that unlike countries like Australia and England who have only a handful of venues to play in, India played all their 18 ODIs at home in 14 different venues. India’s home ODI record since the 2019 World Cup ended is extremely impressive. India has won against every team that has traveled to India in this space, namely West Indies, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka. India’s home record is 14-4 in this space [since 2019 World Cup], which is a record 78 to 80 percent in India. All of these 18 ODIs have taken place at different venues each time (14 venues). If you have to compare the same spree to Australia or England, the locations are pretty standard. They play all their test matches at 4-5 venues, the ODIs are played at 2-3 venues and so they know their venues are at their fingertips, he said. Elaborating his point on the number of venues the team has played at home, he feels India will fall a little short, explaining that the wickets are different at each venue. Since the 2011 World Cup, all teams have managed to win their own World Cup: India, then Australia in 2015 and England in 2019. This is not rocket science, it is extremely important to know your circumstances. However, India will fall a bit short in this regard due to the number of locations where we play these games. Each time you play at some of these venues, the wickets will be different. India has no stock standard Test, ODI or T20I season. You don’t know how the FTP will play out, but it’s going to be tough from a team or player perspective, he said. Ashwin also spoke about the four losses India suffered at home during this period. “The four defeats I mentioned have occurred in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Lucknow. It’s all night in the evening. India has largely batted first and put up a score that they say is par and par-plus.”

