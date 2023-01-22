Five coaches who could replace Matt Weiss

News surfaced Friday afternoon that the Michigan Wolverines quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss have been fired due to an ongoing police investigation. Weiss played a role in the development and improvement of JJ McCarthy.

Jim Harbaugh must now replace Weiss and help McCarthy and the offense succeed at an equally high level in 2023. The good news is the Wolverines have options.

Sherrone Moore, the other co-offensive coordinator, isn’t going anywhere. If asked to assume full responsibility of offensive coordinator, I have no doubt he will succeed. If that were to happen, the Wolverines might have to fill two spots: offensive line and quarterbacks coach. Or they hire another coach who does both, like Weiss.

Long story short, there’s a lot at stake here, but there are several names, both inside and outside the university, that would make sense to fill some of these gaps. Here are five coaches I keep an eye on, whether it’s the quarterbacks coach, cooffensive coordinator, or both.

Mike Hart

With rumors of Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL, some wondered if Hart could make the leap to head coach. Now that he’s back, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s promoted to co-offensive coordinator.

Heart has been gold for this program. Blake Corum is coming off a historic season and might have won the Heisman had he not been injured. As soon as he did, Donovan Edwards was a superstar and carried the Wolverines past ohio state and to the playoffs. Even CJ Stokes looked great as a true freshman at times. That all came from a 2021 season equally impressive with Hassan Haskins crushing it.

If there’s anyone who can be promoted from within, chances are it’s Hart.

Tavita Pritchard

This one is a dark horse, but would make sense. Pritchard is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Stanford, where he played quarterback from 2006-2009. That happened to be the same time Harbaugh was there as his head coach.

After his senior season, Pritchard began his coaching career at his alma mater. Here’s how that conversation went Pritchard’s own words:

I said [then-head coach Jim] Harbaugh for the next season I wanted to coach, that I thought I owed it to myself to at least try, and Coach Harbaugh said, Great. Come on. I don’t have any staff positions open, but you can volunteer. And I did everything from filling Coach Harbaugh’s refrigerator with Diet Pepsi to tearing down film. Harbaugh went on to coach the san francisco 49ers that season, but Pritchard still has fond memories of the man he credits as a tool for both his own development and the Stanford programs.

While the Cardinal hasn’t been the most successful program recently, Pritchard has done a good job with the quarterbacks. Tanner McKee, the 2021 and 2022 starter, is leaving for the NFL and is considered one of the best in class. Before McKee was Davis Mills, another draft pick who was the starter for the last two years for the Houston Texans. In 2018, his first season as quarterbacks coach, KJ Costello threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Michigan also got two offensive linemen in the transfer portal from Stanford Drake Nugent and Myles Hinton. Can he convince a coach to make the switch to Ann Arbor?

Dan Mullen

A former Florida Gators head coach gets a chance to coach again in Michigan? Tell me if you’ve heard that one before.

Harbaugh did it with Jim McElwain in 2018, so who’s to say that can’t happen again?

Mullen was Urban Meyers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida from 2005 to 2008. Then he became the chieftain Mississippi state for nearly a decade before a tumultuous return to Florida. He has coached some good quarterbacks including Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask.

While Mullen is currently a studio analyst for ABC/ESPN, he has expressed interest in returning to coaching in the right situation. I’m not sure how much better it can get than McCarthy and a Michigan team that went to back-to-back College Football Playoffs.

Daniel Stern

Another name that probably no one has heard of. Stern just completed his first season as an offensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravenshowever, he has been with the franchise for the past seven seasons.

Stern is a bright young coach who graduated from Yale in 2016 after also helping with their football program. According to a story by Baltimore magazine in 2019, he played a coaching staff role similar to Weiss in his time with the Ravens.

For years, (John) Harbaugh has had a staffer in the booth in this role. Initially it was Matt Weiss, who is now the team’s running backs coach. Stern took over the job this season, and what he does forms the basis for some of Harbaugh’s most important game management decisions, including whether to go for it in fourth place, which has become one of the calling cards of this Lamar Jackson-led, Big Truss-infused team.

The Ravens team website said in 2022 that he helped build the playbook, opponent analysis and self-reconnaissance, while also working with the wide receivers. We’ve seen the Baltimore-Ann Arbor pipeline in the past with buses switching between the two Harbaughs, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened again. This would probably only happen for a quarterbacks coaching role and not co-offensive coordinator, but history tends to repeat itself, so don’t be too shocked if something like this happens.

Dennis Robinson

Remember when Denard Robinson was brought back to Ann Arbor as the program’s assistant director of player personnel? Why don’t you get him a headset and give him a chance to coach the quarterbacks?

Robinson was clearly known for using his legs more than his arm, but fans screamed all season that McCarthy wasn’t playing enough football. One of McCarthy’s weaknesses is pocket presence and knowing when to stop and run; Shoelace could certainly help him with that.

This is far from the perfect hire, but Harbaugh recently hired young Michigan alumni to supplement his coaching staff. Ron Bellamy and Grant Newsome are examples of this, with Hart and Mike Elston also being former students, but with much more college coaching experience.

Replacing Weiss as quarterbacks coach (Denard) or co-offensive coordinator (Hart) may already be on the job. Or maybe Harbaugh takes a completely different path with an outside hire. There are also Greg Roman and other notable names out there. With so many options and scenarios that can happen, keep your eyes peeled for more on this as it develops throughout the off-season.