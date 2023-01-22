Andy Murray: ‘I can still do some damage’ | ATP tour





The last time Andy Murray left the Australian Open at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut, it was speculated that the former world number 1 had made his final appearance at Melbourne Park. Skip forward four years to the Scot’s four-set defeat to the Spaniard on Saturday and Murray’s immediate playing future looks brighter at 35 than when he was 31. While Murray understandably showed some fatigue against RBA after coming into the match after five-set back-to-back victories – including an epic five-hour-45-minute against Thanasi Kokkinakis that ended after 4am on Friday, the five-time finalist of the Australian Open. be in good physical shape for a man who has had back surgery, two hip surgeries, and played 954 games on tour. “You never quite know when the end will be,” said Murray, who underwent a second hip operation after the 2019 Australian Open. players in the world in the biggest events and doing myself justice. “There were maybe times in the last year where I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, and I wasn’t enjoying the way I was playing. Those sacrifices and that effort that I put in allowed me to get through those matches and play at a high level that I think was entertaining for the people watching. “I felt good about the way I played. It’s more fun for me when I play like this, when I go to a big event and really believe I can do some damage.” Murray, winner of two Wimbledon titles and the 2012 US Open, said he can make it to the second week of the majors. “I can go deeper than the third round of a Slam, there’s no question about that,” he said. “Of course, draws can open for you. I have to help myself with that too. If I played at this level last year I probably wouldn’t be on the 50, 60 in the world. It is up to me to change that.” You May Also Like: Bautista Agut Ends Murray’s Australian Open Run Murray, who finishes the Open at No. 62 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, talked about his recovery from the longest Kokkinakis match of his career. It was also the 11th time he had rallied from two sets down to win, a record among active players. “I slept from 6 to 9 am the morning I played the match with Kokkinakis, which of course is not enough,” he said with an understatement and a smile. “Then I had to come here. I had about seven or eight blisters that I had to drain and then he put this liquid in there to dry it. I had to come in in the morning to give that time to unwind. “Then I went back to the hotel, slept for a few hours and hit about 15 minutes yesterday. Yes, just the ice baths, saw my physio. “My feet didn’t feel right. My legs were actually okay. They weren’t too bad. But I had problems with my lower back. That affected my service. That was really the main thing I struggled with today.” Murray’s next event is the ATP 500 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, which starts on February 13.

