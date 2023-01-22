Knies’ overtime goal lifts Gophers over Michigan – Twin Cities





According to Miro Knies, every day is sunny and nearly 70 in January in Arizona, where they live and raise son Matthew, before taking him to the Minnesota Gophers. Matthew knew his warm-weather parents would be visiting in January and bought them winter boots and coats for Christmas. He also gave them a nice “Welcome to the State of Hockey” gift on the ice on Friday. Knies scored his second goal of the game on a power play late in overtime to break a deadlock and lift the Gophers to a dramatic 4–3 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Jackson LaCombe had a goal and two assists, scoring late in regulation as the Gophers made two appearances and then rallied to force the extra session. “I had no idea how much time was left,” Knies said of his match winner, coming into the extra session with 8.8 seconds left. “I kind of lost track of time when we were in their zone so much. Luckily it went in before the buzzer.” Justen Close had 31 saves for the Gophers (18-6-1 overall, 12-2-1 Big Ten). “It was a great hockey game and I thought we deserved to win. We made a few mistakes coming down and we came back,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. Michigan (13-9-1, 5-8-0) got goals from Eric Ciccolini, Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley along with 44 saves from Erik Portillo. “Good atmosphere. This is what college hockey is all about, this is what the Big Ten is all about,” said Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato. “Really proud of our guys for how they worked. We just keep fighting adversity every game, so proud on how we fought for it Bad bounce at the end, and they score on one of their six power plays. There was intensity from the opening puck, with both teams pushing in the first 19 minutes. Things changed dramatically when Michigan center Mark Estapa was called and ejected for making contact with Gophers defenseman Mike Koster’s head. It took the Gophers just a dozen seconds of the power play to take the lead, when Snuggerud reeled in a high shot on a pass over the top of the crease from Knies. With more than four extra minutes of man advantage to open the second period, the Gophers had chances to double their lead, most notably when Bryce Brodzinski rattled the post behind Portillo with a wrist shot. Instead, it was the Wolverines pulling even later in the second inning when Ciccolini blasted in the rebound after Ethan Edwards’ first long shot ricocheted hard off Close’s leg pad. Things went crazy for 58 seconds after that, with Knies giving the Gophers a 2-1 lead via a rush to the net. Michigan responded with goals 15 seconds apart to take the first lead going into the second break. After a power play early in the third inning, the Gophers appeared to tie the game when Knies drove in a loose puck that Portillo had been unable to cover, but the umpires prematurely blew the game to death. The Michigan lead stood until LaCombes exploded from the blue line with 4:20 left in the regulation resolved Portillo.

