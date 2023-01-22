Men’s Hockey Drops Series Final at #5 Boston University

Next game: Providence College 27-01-2023 | 7:05 p.m. ET ESPN+ 103.9FM, 101.3FM, 95.1FM, 100.5FM, 1450AM, 1310AM Jan. 27 (Fri) / 7:05 PM ET Providence College History

BOSTON — The University of Maine ice hockey team was defeated 9-6 by the #5 Boston University Terriers on Saturday night at Agganis Arena.

First Goal (1-0 #5 BU): At 00:36 in Saturday night’s final, the Terriers took a one-goal lead. Wilmer Skoog made quick work of his first shift. Devin Kaplan gave Skoog the space he needed for the count.

Second Goal (2-0 #5 BU): Just under four minutes later, Skoog scored his second goal. Matt Brown, assisting on the first count, gave his linemate the puck. The forward from Sweden popped the bottle as Maine trailed 2-0.

Third Goal (3-0 #5 BU): Brown, who recorded his third point and first goal, extended the lead to three with a power play goal. The goal came at 00:28 in the first power play opportunity of the night. At 7:56 am, Connor Androlewicz services were enabled.

Fourth Goal (4-0 #5 BU): Lane Hutson scored the Terriers’ fourth goal of the first period at 2:45 p.m. The goal turned out to be the proverbial ‘nail in the coffin’. Maine would have none of that.

Fifth Goal (4-1 #5 BU): On the first power play opportunity of the night for the Black Bears, Donavan Villeneuve-Houle finally found the back of the net. Drew Commesso and one of his defenders got caught up and fell into the crease. The junior forward had nothing but daylight. The tide was turning.

Sixth Goal (4-2 #5 BU): 00:17 of the game later, Ben Poison reduced the deficit to two. Reid Pabich fired a shot which was saved by Commesso. Poisson took the puck and shot it into the Terriers’ net. There was one more goal to score.

Seventh Goal (4-3 #5 BU): Scoring his first career goal, Brandon Chabrier brought his team within a goal for the first time since 4:28. Michael Mancinelli set up the game with a quick shot that was saved. Chabrier jumped at his chance and also sent the game into intermission by a score of 4-3 Boston University.

Eighth Goal (5-3 #5 BU): Jeremy Wilmer tried to stop the moment with his goal less than three minutes into the second period. Connor Androlevicz made the original stop, but couldn’t hold the puck. The Terriers’ two-goal lead would be very short-lived.

Ninth Goal (5-4 #5 BU): The Black Bears scored every kind of goal. Lynden Breen made it a one-goal game by a count of his knees. Houle tossed the puck to the front of the net, where Breen was waiting. Saturday’s game would soon end in a tie.

10th goal (5-5): Didrik Henbrant went the length of the ice Nolan Renwick and Mancinelli. The trio played tic-tac-toe before Henbrant tied the game with a goal between Commesso’s legs. Boston University’s starting goaltender was pulled after the game lamp was lighter.

11th Goal (#5 BU 6-5): After Maine deflected a goal, Ty Gallagher grabbed a one-goal lead for the Terriers. Androlevicz couldn’t find the shot due to the huge amount of traffic in front of his net. After 40:00, maine trailed 6-5.

12th goal (#5 BU 7-5): Quinn and Lane Hutson sneaked behind the Maine defense and combined to regain a two-goal lead for the Terriers. It was a 1-on-0 chance for Quinn, and he didn’t miss. Maine again trailed by two goals.

13th Goal (#5 BU 8-5): The Terriers scored a power play goal 2:30 into the game later. Wimer’s second goal of the match bounced off the bar and in. Unfortunately, the lead was three.

14th goal (#5 BU 9-5): Luke Tuch scored another power play goal for Boston University. It was the Terriers’ third power play goal of the night.

15th goal (#5 BU 9-6): Nolan Renwick collected a rebound and scored the Black Bears’ second power play goal of the night. It was the last goal of the night as Maine fell, 9-6.

Comments: Victor Eastman and Connor Androlewicz combined to save 27 shots in the net for the Black Bears, while Drew Commesso and Vinny Duplessis put 21 shots between the pipes for BU.

Maine went 2 for 4 on the power play as the Terriers were 3-3 on his player advantages.

Next one: Maine returns to the ice on Friday, January 27. Puckdrop against Providence is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

