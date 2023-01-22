CRICKET: A CAPTAIN WANTED – Newspaper

Babar Azam faces many questions about his captain | Reuters

The wintry gloom continues to affect Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his eleven in what has been a lost home cricket season following the historic Black Caps victory in Karachi last week.

The city, not exactly known for its cold weather, managed to turn the Men in Green’s hopes blue with the aim of finishing the last game of the season with a win.

Pakistan lost 2-1 to New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena last Friday, marking yet another visiting side a historic win in the space of two months. This was the first time the Kiwis defeated Team Green on their home soil in a white-ball series.

Despite starting the match with a consecutive eight One-Day Internationals (ODI) run, the hosts failed to complete the three match series, thanks to Glenn Phillips winning the match in the final match.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 63 from 42 balls to take victory from the jaws of defeat after New Zealand battled for 205 for six, needing 76 from 71 with just four wickets in hand.

Was it just winter gloom that hit the Babar Azam XI? Or will the Men in Green also shiver in the summer?

Fakhar Zaman’s century and Mohammad Rizwan’s superb 77 from 74 went in vain after the visiting side launched their counter-attack with fifties from captain Kane Williamson and batsman Devon Conway, who added 75 runs for the second wicket.

Conway, who was the fourth highest scorer in the series with 153 runs at an average of 51, was honored as Player of the Series.

Contrary to fans’ expectations, the long-awaited homecoming of hosts SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) was quite harsh for captain Babar, who suffered three consecutive defeats, first against Australia and England in red ball, and now against New Zealand in limited-overs.

While Babar, the batsman, had a successful run, averaging nearly 50 in the ODI series and over 56 in Tests against New Zealand, Babar, the captain, could not save himself from the horrors of the press, which kept him on the field. mockery, questioning his captaincy, leading to the undesirable match results.

The 28-year-old appears to be facing the ghosts of crippling authority both on and off the pitch. Threats loom over Babar’s leadership role and autonomy in decision-making in the wake of the new Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) regime, which is said to be considering changing captaincy in any format of the game in the coming future game.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was removed from his post before the New Zealand tour began and was replaced by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Board’s newly formed management committee.

The 14-member commission, which will take charge of matters for 120 days, reinstated the 2014 constitution and named former all-rounder Shahid Afridi as chief elector, replacing former cricketer Mohammad Wasim.

Of the many surprising decisions Afridi made, one that caught everyone’s attention the most was to name Shan Masood as vice-captain of the side in the absence of the injured Shadab Khan.

Several media reports suggested that Masood is the board’s favorite to replace Babar as the ODI captain. Funnily enough, the southpaw didn’t even manage to make the playing XI in the first two games. Four years ago, in 2019, he also played an ODI for the last time.

Frankly, with consistent performances from Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar, there was clearly no room for Masood at the top. It literally took an injury from Imam for Shan to get a chance in the team in the final ODI. However, his golden duck provided an anticlimactic response to the off-field tension that had built up between him and the current skipper.

Babar may have a tendency to under-utilize the available resources, but his individual performance as a captain cannot challenge even his strongest critics. While the right-handed batsman averages 59.4 at a batting rate of 87.1 in ODIs, his tally rises to an average of 76.5 at a batting rate of 93.9 as captain.

However, the split captaincy news, in addition to another series loss, had Babar so distressed that the captain failed to even show up at the post-match press conference at the end of the series, presumably because of his often controversial exchanges with a particular group of journalists.

While the skipper may have taken the brunt of the disappointing home season, the unavailability of many first-class players had also limited his options. Shaheen Shah Afridi was sorely missed as Phillips smashed the pacers for fours and sixes in the series decider.

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s leading all-rounder and substitute for Babar, was ruled out of the squad after suffering a finger injury in the Big Bash League (BBL). His absence led to Usama Mir being called up and given his first ODI cap. While the debutant took two wickets in his first game, Mir was only able to score one in the next two.

The team combination was dealt a major blow when Imam, one of Babar’s closest allies, and fast bowler Naseem Shah were also injured before the final ODI. Although the former did not score anything major in the opening two matches, Shah remained the top wicket-taker in the series with eight wickets, despite missing the third match.

The backroom politics of the new management, from leaking inside news to journalists to forcing a particular individual to be played, show that Babar is under great pressure and his autonomy is already beginning to fade.

Sethi’s comments about hiring foreign coaches also seemed to have discouraged the current coaching staff, whose contracts with the men’s cricket team are about to expire. Bowling coach Shaun Tait, who was appointed for a year in February last year, and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, whose contract was also extended for a year in the same month, will end their services on February 9.

The PCB wanted to bring back Mickey Arthur as head coach, but the deal fell through as the South African is currently under contract with Derbyshire England. The board was also in talks with Andy Flower and Tom Moody, but both reportedly declined the offer as well, leaving PCB’s search for a new coach wide open.

From hiring new coaches to considering appointing multiple captains, the PCB is said to be experimenting with major changes in the same year the 50-over World Cup is scheduled, potentially hurting Pakistan’s preparation for the big event.

The Men in Green have a jam-packed ODI schedule this year, with series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, as well as the Asia Cup, all scheduled for the World Cup.

These numerous matches give Pakistan plenty of room to test different team combinations and expand their player pool for the big event.

The writer is a sports journalist and a Fullbright scholar.

She tweets @Brashnaa

Published in Dawn, EOS, 22 January 2023