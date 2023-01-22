Football coaches named after Grayson, Pope, Seckinger, Chattahoochee, Dacula, Walker, Central-Macon





Bryant will replace Adam Carter who led Grayson to the 2020 Class 7A championship with Bryant on his staff. Carter left Grayson, a Class 7A program with three state titles in the past 12 seasons, earlier this month to become head coach at Lowndes, a South Georgia 7A powerhouse. Also at the Gwinnett County Schools board meeting on Thursday, Reggie Stancil was approved as Daculas coach. Stancil was on McEachern’s staff last season and is best known in Gwinnett as Peachtree Ridges coach from 2017-21. Dacula was 12-13 in two seasons under Casey Vogt. Another Gwinnett County school, Seckinger, hired Apalachee’s Tony Lotti on Friday. Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons State Coach of the Year for the impact he had in five years with Apalachee and the poignant story of his battle with cancer. Seckinger was 0-7 in his first varsity season under Aaron Hill last fall. Carlisle, Chattahoochee’s new coach, had been on Grayson’s staff for the past two seasons and had been head coach at his alma mater, Cooper City in Florida, for the previous three seasons. He previously worked in Georgia as a defense coordinator at Discovery and Mountain View in Gwinnett County. Chattahoochee is 8-41 over the past five seasons. Marietta’s pope named OSullivan coach on Friday afternoon. OSullivan had been a coach at Centennial and North Atlanta, turning each program around in short order. The Walker School in Marietta promoted offensive coordinator TJ Anderson to head coach Friday, Central-Macon hired former Salem coach Jarrett Laws Thursday, and Jackson, Eagles Landing and Clarkston have new openings. Anderson has been with Walker for the past two seasons as an assistant head coach and is the school’s assistant director of admissions. He has worked on coaching staff at Georgia Southern, Westminster, Mountain View and Etowah. He is a former Georgia Southern and Arena League player. Walker has won one game each over the past three seasons and will play a non-regional schedule in 2022. At Central in Macon, Laws replaces Joaquin Sample, whose teams were 16-36 for five seasons. Laws was a head coach at Salem (2016-22), Griffin (2014-15), Drew (2009-13), and Mount Zion-Jonesboro (2007-08). Dary Myricks has stepped down from Jackson, his alma mater, after 10 seasons to become the school’s assistant principal. His coaching record was 61-50. Terrance Hughley at Clarkston and Markus Brown at Eagles Landing resigned on Thursday. Brown had managed Clarkston for the past nine seasons, all against a non-regional schedule. Eagles Landing was 5-15 in two seasons under Brown, who inherited a team that was winless the year before. The latest changes bring the number of GHSA jobs open this off-season to 62 and 26 that have been filled. Allatoona – Gary Varner Apalachee – Tony Lotti Armuchee – Jeremy Green (new coach: Eric Belew) Berkmar-Cole Meyer Blessed Trinity – Tom Hall Burke County – Eric Parker (new coach: Franklin Stephens) Campbell – Howie Decristofaro Centennial – Sean O’Sullivan Central (Carrollton) – Darius Smiley (new coach: Umbrah Brown) Central (Macon) – Joaquin Sample (new coach: Jarrett Laws) Central (Talbotton) – Chris Cowart Chattahoochee – Mike Malone (new coach: Danny Carlisle) Chattahoochee County – Ryan McKenzie (new coach: Josh Jacobson) Chattooga – Shawn Peek (new coach: Roone Gable) Chestatee – Shaun Conley (new coach: Stuart Cunningham) Clarkston – Terrance Hughey Coahulla Creek – Danny Wilson (New Coach: Drew Carter) Collins Hill – Lenny Gregory Dacula – Casey Vogt (new coach: Reggie Stancil) Darlington-Tommy Can Eagles Landing – Markus Brown Fellowship Christian – Tim McFarlin (new coach: John Thompson) Forsyth Central – David Rooney Franklin County – Parker Martin GMC Prep – Lee Coleman Gordon Central – TJ Hamilton (New Coach: Lenny Gregory) Grayson – Adam Carter (New Coach: Santavious Bryant) Griffin – Rusty Easom (new coach: Clifford Fedd) Hawkinsville – Shane Williamson Jackson-Dary Myricks Jackson County – Rich McWhorter (new coach: Korey Mobbs) Jefferson County – JB Arnold (New Coach: Mario East) Liberty County – Tony Glazer Lowndes – Zach Grage (new coach: Adam Carter) ML King – Deante Lamar McEachern – Franklin Stephens Metter: Rodney Garvin (new coach: Lee Shaw) Newton: Camiel Grant North Gwinnett: Bill Stewart Northside (Warner Robins) – Chad Alligood (new coach: Ben Bailey) Paulding County – Umbrah Brown Peach County: Chad Campbell (new coach: Marquis Westbrook) Pebblebrook – Leroy Hood Pope – Tab Griffin (New Coach: Sean OSullivan) Putnam County – Shaun Pope Redan – Derek Vaughn Ring gold – Robert Akins Rockdale County – Lee Hannah Salem – Jarrett Laws Seckinger – Aaron Hill (new coach: Tony Lotti) Shaw – Blair Harrison Southwest DeKalb – Damien Wimes Statesboro – Jeff Kaiser Sumter County – Clifford Fedd Toombs County – Richie Marsh (new coach: Buddy Martin) Treutlen – Steve Versprille (New coach: Pat Collins) Tri Cities – Cuevas Dargan Vidalia – Jason Cameron (new coach: Rodney Garvin) Walker – Tom Evangelista (new coach: TJ Anderson) Warner Robins – Marquis Westbrook Whitefield Academy – Coleman Joiner Woodstock-Troy Hoff Credit: Jason Getz / [email protected] Credit: Jason Getz / [email protected]

