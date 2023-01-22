What is pickle ball? – Richmond News

COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the pickleball boom: co-founder of Richmond’s pickleball non-profit

No one knows when pickleball first landed in Richmond, but the sport has become extremely popular in the city.

According to co-founder Gordon Farrell, membership in the Richmond BC Pickleball Association (RBCPA) has grown from about 100 to nearly 600 since its inception in 2019.

Farrell learned about the sport through word of mouth a few years ago, when pickleball enthusiasts played at community center gyms during “sporadic times of the day.”

The lack of specialty or even outdoor courts has never stopped enthusiasts, and the high demand and desire to bring the sport to the attention of the city inspired the creation of RBCPA.

“They would have sessions at a community center that would last a few hours and they would only let 30 people in just because you can only have a limited number of people play,” Farrell said.

“But 60 to 70 people would line up an hour in advance to get in. And you could show up and not be able to play that day.”

The city eventually took notice of the pickleball hype and managed to convert nine dedicated pickleball fields by 2020 – just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is pickle ball?

According to the Pickleball Hall of Fame, the sport originated in 1965 when a group of children were told to make up a game on a rainy day on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Armed with several broken rackets, ping pong paddles and a Wiffle ball, the kids began bouncing the ball across a badminton court and volleying over a net.

Three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum, saw how much their children enjoyed the made-up game and set to work making it a sport that the whole family could enjoy.

A simple way to describe the game, according to Farrell, is that you play table tennis while standing on a large table.

“So the ball moves and has the same kind of sounds, and the paddles are similar but much bigger,” he added.

The result is an addictive and strategic game that is not as physically demanding as similar sports such as tennis or racquetball.

“It’s a bit like a game of chess. You don’t have to be super fast physically to outsmart someone younger than you on the track. It’s just about your style and foresight,” Farrell explained.

Why is it so popular?

Richmond is just one of many BC cities experiencing the pickleball boom. According to Farrell, a major factor contributing to the sport’s popularity is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were lucky that in 2020 the courts were ready,” he said. “With the pandemic you had nowhere to go but travel (and) all community centers were closed. So that really helped to pick up the sport because people had something to do.

The sport is also inherently inclusive: it’s a good cardio workout and requires strategy, but puts less stress on the body, allowing players of all ages, especially seniors, to participate.

In fact, Farrell has noticed that people who have played other sports, such as squash, racquetball, and tennis, often choose to switch to pickleball as they get older.

Pickleball games are also more social, according to Farrell, because the learning curve is quick and games can be short, and players can enjoy the game even when playing with people of different skill levels.

And unlike a tennis court, (where) you’re 50 feet away from the other player, (and) unless you yell you can’t even carry on a conversation, pickleball’s court is about a fourth the size of a tennis court .” court,” he added.

“So you can talk as you play back and forth, and it’s much more fun and laughable.”

The installation of special pickleball courts has also been helpful in introducing it to the local community, and it is also affordable, as people only need a paddle and a ball.

Next step: more courts and more students

As of now, Richmond does not yet have a pickleball league due to the lack of courts.

“We need about 12 courts and at least a venue to hold (the tournaments) because they usually take place over a weekend,” Farrell explained.

The city has not recently allocated funding for the sport due to the high demand for funding across the board for sports in Richmond, but Farrell is hopeful that the sport will continue to grow in the city.

Other members of the community, such as Cambie teacher Linda Wong, are also trying to spread the word about the sport. Pickleball is currently offered in Richmond schools during gym classes, but many students are still unaware of the sport and there are no pickleball teams as of now.

“I would love to bring in some of the community on a voluntary basis. And when the PE department does their pickleball unit, I’d like to have some of these senior experts to mentor these kids and just play[with]them,” she said.