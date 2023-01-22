Australian cricketer Ash Gardner dissatisfied with playing on January 26





For those who don’t quite understand what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession. When I enter the field for this game, I will definitely think and think about all my ancestors and the lives of people who have changed from this day. Ash Gardner celebrates a wicket in the 2022 ICC World Cup Final. Credit:Getty A number of Gardner’s teammates reposted her statement on their own accounts as a sign of support. CA consults with an Indigenous Advisory Committee on a range of issues affecting First Nations people, including playing games on Australia Day. There are no Big Bash games scheduled for January 26, with the last regular season game between Hobart and Brisbane taking place the day before. For the BBL final, a travel day must be fitted into the calendar for all teams. CA is ultimately responsible for planning. A CA spokesperson said in a statement: For the past three years, Cricket Australia has referred to the day as January 26, rather than Australia Day, reflecting our vision to be a sport for all and a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone. involved in cricket. Cricket Australia recognizes that January 26 is a day of multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse country. We respectfully acknowledge that it is a challenging day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and for some people the day is considered a day of mourning. Loading Cricket Australia understands and recognizes Ash’s point of view and values ​​her leadership and the contributions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the game of cricket. We will take the T20 international scheduled for January 26th as an opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with First Nations people. There will be a thank you ceremony before the match, where players will wear an Aboriginal playing shirt, as well as Aboriginal flag wristbands and socks. A barefoot ceremony is also expected to take place. Sports news, results and commentary from experts. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

