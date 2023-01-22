Stolen football autographed by Brady, former Patriots QBs recovered

Connect with us

WATER CITY, Massachusetts —

Massachusetts police have recovered a stolen football autographed by all three quarterbacks of the 2001 Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, including Tom Brady.

Watertown police shared on Facebook that a football signed by Brady, starter-turned-backup Drew Bledsoe and third-stringer Damon Huard was taken from JC Cannistraro, LLC, a mechanical construction company based in Watertown, during a location move last month.

Watertown Police Department Lieutenant James O’Connor told NewsCenter 5’s Danae Bucci that an associate of JC Cannistraro had seen the football for $500 on eBay.

“We were lucky, timeline wise, because a Tom Brady football, as we expected, wouldn’t last long on eBay,” said O’Connor.

On Wednesday, undercover detectives from Watertown and Woburn called a meeting to purchase the ball at a location in Woburn. The collectible was subsequently recovered by police and returned to JC Cannistraro.

“Sure, the MVP on this one is going to our detectives in Watertown to get that back,” O’Connor said.

In addition to the quarterbacks’ signatures, the football also includes the following message: “Thank you JC Cannistraro, Inc. for all your hard work and efforts at CMGI Field.”

CMGI Field was originally named Gillette Stadium and still had its original name during the soft opening of the Foxborough venue on May 11, 2002, when the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer defeated the Dallas Burn, now FC Dallas.

CMGI, an Andover-based internet company, relinquished the naming rights to the venue after the dot-com bubble burst a month before the first regular NFL game was to be played there.

The Gillette Company then finalized an agreement for exclusive naming rights to the stadium on August 5, 2002, and 12 days later, the Patriots hosted their first football game at Gillette Stadium, a preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watertown police said the investigation is still ongoing into the person who tried to sell the stolen soccer ball, including how the seller got the ball and what their intentions were.

