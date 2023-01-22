Stolen football autographed by Brady, former Patriots QBs recovered

Massachusetts police have recovered a stolen football autographed by all three New England Patriots quarterbacks who won the Super Bowl in 2001, including Tom Brady. Bledsoe and third-stringer Damon Huard were taken last month from JC Cannistraro, LLC, a mechanical construction company based in Watertown, during a location move. Watertown police lieutenant James O’Connor told Danae Bucci of NewsCenter 5 that an associate of JC Cannistraro saw the football listed for $500 on eBay. “We were lucky, timeline-wise, because a Tom Brady football, as we would expect, wouldn’t last long on eBay,” said O’Connor. On Wednesday, undercover detectives from Watertown and Woburn set up a meeting to buy the ball at a location in Woburn. The collectible was subsequently recovered by police and returned to JC Cannistraro. “Certainly, the MVP in this one is going to our Watertown detectives to get that back,” O’Connor said. In addition to the quarterbacks’ signatures, the football also includes the following message: “Thank you JC Cannistraro, Inc. for all your hard work and effort at CMGI Field.” CMGI Field was originally named Gillette Stadium and still had its original name during the soft opening of the Foxborough venue on May 11, 2002, when the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer defeated the Dallas Burn, now FC Dallas. CMGI, an Andover internet company, relinquished the naming rights to the site after the dot-com bubble burst a month before the first regular The Gillette Company then signed an agreement on August 5, 2002 for exclusive naming rights to the stadium, and 12 days later, the Patriots hosted their first football game at Gillette Stadium, a preseason. victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Watertown police said the investigation is still ongoing into the person who tried to sell the stolen soccer ball, including how the seller got the ball and what their intentions were.

