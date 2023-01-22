Men’s Tennis Defeats No. 19 Pepperdine 4-2





Next game: against Memphis 28-01-2023 | 11 AM Jan 28 (Sat) / 11am in return for Memphis THE ANGELS The UCLA men’s tennis team capped off a successful opening weekend Saturday with a 4-2 victory against No. 19 Pepperdine at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. For the second time in as many games Azuma Visaya recorded a victory for the Bruins (2-0). Alexander Hoogmartens and Patrick Play also prevailed for UCLA in the singles courts. Hoogmartens also helped secure the double point after an extended tiebreak. Maxi Homberg and Tim Zeitvogel won for the Waves (0-1). WEATHER Visayas?? The freshman prevails 7-6(2), 6-2 to take the overall win against No. 19 Pepperdine????#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/CMZy7s2NIL UCLA Men’s Tennis (@uclatennis) January 22, 2023 Each of the day’s four tiebreaks, including three in completed games, went to the Bruins. Play and James Revelli made a statement early in doubles by winning six of seven games against the No. 34 tandem of Zeitvogel and Daniel De Jonge. Pietro Fellin and Eric Hedigian answered for Pepperdine and doubled Jeffrey Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi on Court 3. With all eyes on Hof 2, Hoogmartens and Timothy Li outlasted Homberg and Eero Vasa 10-8. The deciding point came with Pepperdine’s serving. The win was the first for Li of his two-game career. No. 83 Hoogmartens defeated a top-50 opponent for the second straight double game and the third straight game to return to tournament play. His last win was against No. 31 De Jonge on the top field, 6-1, 6-3, to give UCLA a 2-0 lead. No. 94 Zeitvogel cut the Waves’ deficit in half with a 6-3, 6-4 decision over No. 89 Revelli on Court 2. However, the Bruins answered with Zahraj securing a 7-6(2), 6-4. victory against Eero Vasa on court 3. Zahraj advanced to a perfect 4-0 in singles and doubles matches. Homberg fell back on court 4 where he defeated Tripathi for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 result that made the score 3-2 in favor of UCLA. Then, with Robert Shelton of the Waves holding a 4-0 third set lead on Court 6, Visaya took control on 5. After holding serve for 2-2, Visaya never looked back on his way to a 7-6(2), 6-2 victory. He also took Friday’s 7-0 victory over Hawai’i. The Bruins are now targeting ITA Kickoff Weekend on the USC campus. UCLA will meet Memphis on Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. PT and Vanderbilt or the host Trojans on Jan. 29. Tennis match results

Pepperdine vs. UCLA

21-01-2023 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) UCLA 4, #19 Peperdine 2 Singles competition 1. #83 A. Hoogmartens (UCLA) def. #31 Daniel De Jonge (PEPP) 6-1, 6-3

2. #94 Tim Zeitvogel (PEPP) div. #89 James Revelli (UCLA) 6-3, 6-4

3. Patrick Play (UCLA) def. Eero Vasa (PEPP) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

4. Maxi Homberg (PEPP) defeats. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

5. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) def. Pietro Fellin (PEPP) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

6. Timothy Li (UCLA) v Robert Shelton (PEPP) 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 0-4, unfinished Doubles competition 1. James Revelli / Patrick Play (UCLA) def. #34 Daniel De Jonge/Tim Zeitvogel (PEPP) 6-1

2. A. Hoogmartens/ Timothy Li (UCLA) def. Maxi Homberg/Eero Vasa (PEPP) 7-6 (10-8)

3. Pietro Fellin/Eric Hadigian (PEPP) defeated. Jeffrey Fradkin / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-3 Match Notes:

Peperdine 0-1; National ranking #19

UCLA 2-0

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,2,3,4,5)

