RPI earns second overtime win in as many days – troy record

TROY, NY History repeats itself. That couldn’t have manifested itself more in Saturday’s RPI overtime victory over St. Lawrence.

“Muzz and I played on HoneyBaked when we were 12-13 in the Quebec peewee tournament and in the quarterfinals we went down 2-on-1 the same way but he had the puck and he found me backdoor and we scored in overtime said Max Smolinski of the history he and teammate Sutter Muzzatti have. “I had to get him back on that.”

“He said, ‘Just like before,'” Smolinski continued.

The connection between Smolinski and Muzzatti led to Muzzatti scoring Saturday night’s extra-time winner against St. Lawrence for the 4-3 win. The extra-time win is a repeat in itself of Friday night’s victory, where Smolinski scored the game-winner off a feed from John Beaton.

“It’s really exciting,” Smolinski said. “As we discussed last night, it’s hard to be on the losing side from the previous weekends, so I think this is a good one to build on over the week ahead, but just a good feeling right now for sure.”

Second night in a row with an OT winner, as Smolinski feeds Muzzatti in front of goal! Engineers win 4-3!

Muzzatti scored two goals in the extra-time win, including an equalizer in the third period.

“It’s cool to see it all come together and me and Smo coming together since we were younger,” said Muzzatti. “It was a big team win for us for conference points to help us in the standings. It’s a big team win.”

RPI’s win on Saturday was eerily similar to their win on Friday night. St. Lawrence and RPI were scoreless after the first period and after the second period, RPI trailed 1-0 thanks to St. Lawrence’s Cameron Buhl taking advantage of a blocked shot in the strike zone.

“It’s hard to win every night,” said Head Coach Dave Smith. “Trying to build confidence in our game and what we do. I thought St. Lawrence played really well. They broke out the puck as well as any team we’ve played and it was really a back and forth, good play for good play, play. They made a mistake and we would score. We would make a mistake and they would score.”

After two bouts, RPI trailed and only produced nine shots in two bouts (on Friday, they had 10 shots in two bouts).

“We changed the lines a bit, but I thought our game got better after the failed 5-on-3 power play,” said Smith. “You’re not going to score on every power play and how you react to the 70-80 percent power plays you don’t score on is very important.”

The Engineers’ play changed dramatically in the third period. After St. Lawrence took a two-goal lead courtesy of a Felikss Gavars snipe, RPI stormed back with a goal from Ryan Mahshie on a strange man and Muzzatti’s one-timer set up by Jake Gagnon.

All tied up in Houston Field House! What a feed from Jake Gagnon to Sutter Muzzatti!

“I had the easy job there,” said Muzzatti. Braxton made a curled pass to Gagnon and waited for the keeper to freeze and handed it to me. It was a good piece.”

RPI eventually even took the lead quickly thanks to a power play goal from Lauri Sertti from the point through a screen. Sertti’s goal was the only power play goal RPI scored on their six power plays.

Through traffic!!! Goal #3 of #3 as Lauri Sertti finds the go-ahead goal! The Engineers with all three goals within five minutes!

“We talk about scoring on time. Mahshie’s aim to make it 2-1 is very big,” said Smith. “Yes, but that’s a huge goal. We talked about continuing to push and react in the way that we are capable of.”

Ryan Mahshie gets the Engineers on the board here in the third period! 2-1 SLU with plenty of time left.

St. Lawrence responded a minute and a half later with a Buhl power play goal through traffic in front of the net.

RPI’s overtime period was similar to Friday’s: collected and patient, taking few chances at the net but not risking a force play that could break St. Lawrence through the ice.

With 3:05 left on the clock, Smolinski jumped the boards and got Kyle Hallbauer’s pass to set up a two-for-one break for the net.

“We talked a lot about owning it, so I knew as soon as I got in that he was going to give it to me, but when I looked up I was surprised how much time I had left,” Smolinski said. “Everyone on the couch was yelling at me to go.”

Smolinski broke in front of the net to generate a two-on-one chance that ended with Muzzatti’s goal.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought about shooting for a second,” Smolinski said. “But I think Muzz can put that in. He got down on one knee and I knew I could put him through.”

“Part of knowing Smolinski and playing with him for a long time is knowing he can make that pass,” said Muzzatti. “I kept going to the back door and I knew that’s where he could find the hole and find me.”

RPI completes the weekend sweep for the third time this season. The win moves RPI up to ninth in the ECAC standings, once again ahead of Union in the conference standings.

“I am aware of the standings. I am aware of our record. I am aware of what we do on a daily basis,” Smith said. “I feel like our team is still growing. with injuries.Guys are playing and playing well that wouldn’t play on most nights.The character our guys are showing is great.As we get victories we have to keep moving forward step by step and as we progress the standings for take care of themselves.

Adding to the excitement of the win was Brett Miller getting his first career collegiate win in a 20-save performance.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Miller. “My name was called this morning and I am prepared. I didn’t treat it like any other game. I was just trying to step in and do my job. It feels good to win.”

“Brett had a great week of training. He went through half the team in our shoot-out and didn’t concede a goal, that was just one moment, but he’s dialed in and focused,” said Smith. “I thought he played well.”

Miller makes his name in a goalkeeping battle with Carson Cherepak, with Jack Watson injured.

“Watson is injured so we are now in a new phase of competition,” said Smith.

Watson’s return is to be determined, according to Smith.

RPI has just one game next weekend with Mayor’s Cup Weekend 2023 ahead. RPI and Union split their conference series in October, with Union beating RPI 6-0 at Messa Rink and RPI beating Union 2-1 at the Houston Field House.

