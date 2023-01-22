Massillon, Ohio football to Valdosta, Georgia in 2023

Two of the country’s winningest football programs converge at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium this year. Three recent Ohio High School Athletic Association state champions will also be there, as part of a major one-day football event in Massillon.

After weeks of rumors that the two teams will finally play each other, the Massillon Tigers will play Valdosta (Ga.) to kick off the 2023 season in the inaugural Northeast Ohio vs. America Showcase, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 18. The game will take place at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon and will be part of a four-game event that day.

The first game starts at noon and the other three games will feature three other Ohio powerhouses St. Edward, Glenville and Hoban. Opponents for the other three schools in Ohio will be announced in the coming weeks.

Northeast Ohio Big School High School Football orchestrates the showcase. The founder of that organization, Matt Hankins, confirmed the event and the Massillon-Valdosta race.

“Our goal is to create the most special weekend in HSFB history,” Hankins texted the Repository.

Despite years of discussion between Massillon and Valdosta over scheduling each other, this will be the first time ever that the two elite programs will be on the same field together. Valdosta is No. 1 in the country in all high school football wins, while Massillon is No. 4.

Hankins sees the event as a way to promote four of Northeast Ohio’s best teams on a big stage against top-level opponents from across the country. The Hankins nonprofit is a recruiting brand that provides promotional content aimed at high school football prospects in Northeast Ohio.

“To be able to shine a huge light on Massillon Ohio, Northeast Ohio, (and) Ohio, as well as all participating programs, is super exciting,” texted Hankins. “There are so many great programs and coaches here in Northeast Ohio, and our kind of ball is special. To be able to showcase the depths of talent, kids putting every ounce on the field, and passionate communities keeps me up at night with excitement! This is about our past, present and future.”

Using figures from the NFL’s Play Football website, Valdosta’s total wins stand at 941 going into 2023. Louisville (Ky.) Male is next in all wins with 937, followed by Mayfield (Ky.) with 933 and Massillon with 932.

Valdosta calls himself “Titletown USA” and owns six national championships and 24 state titles. Valdosta went 8-3 last season, losing in the first round of the state playoffs. The Wildcats are led by Shelton Felton, who was elevated to head coach after serving as interim coach during the 2021 season.

Owner of 24 state poll titles, Massillon is coming off a 12-2 season and a trip to the Division II semifinals. Head coach Nate Moore last season surpassed Paul Brown’s record for most wins in program history. Massillon has yet to release his 2023 schedule.

Massillon Tigers Football:“I knew Ohio State was the right choice”: Willtrell Hartson a Buckeyes favorite walk-on

Hoban defeated Massillon in that state semifinal en route to a second straight runner-up finish. The Knights last won a state title in 2020 (by defeating Massillon) and have won a total of five since 2015.

Archbishop Hoban Football:Hoban head coach Tim Tyrrell was influenced by Ohio State great Jim Tressel

St. Edward and Glenville won state championships in Division I and IV respectively in Canton last December. For St. Ed’s, it was the second consecutive state title, with the Tigers’ only loss of 2022 coming in Week 5 of the regular season at Massillon.

OHSAA State Championships:OHSAA Football Finals Replay – A Look Back At The Weekend Of The 2022 Canton State Championship

Hankins’ goal is to post winning programs versus winning programs.

“As top-level football continues to evolve into college football, we should continue to move in that direction with other top states,” he texted.

More:Ardell Banks, Marcus Moore and Cynceir McNeal lead the North team of the OHSFCA All-Star game