Womens Tennis earns a Sweep from Florida A&M





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team (3-1) cruised to victory on a chilly Saturday afternoon, beating Florida A&M (0-1) 4-0 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. Due to bad weather and delays, no doubles matches were played. The FGCU women’s tennis team (3-1) cruised to victory on a chilly Saturday afternoon, beating Florida A&M (0-1) 4-0 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex. Due to bad weather and delays, no doubles matches were played. sophomoreGabrielMacia’s(Barranquilla, Colombia / Fontan College) earned the Eagles’ first singles point with a 6–1, 6–2 victory over No. 5 sophomore Lola Glantz (Luneburg, Germany Carl Friedrich Gauss School) followed with a 6-1, 6-2 decision at number 6. freshman Amelia Kopel (Wroclaw, Poland, International School of Wroclaw) earned the Green & Blue’s third point at No. 3 by winning the first set 6–2 after FAMU’s Sierra Sandy pulled out of the match. SeniorIdaFerding(Vasteras, Sweden/Akademi Basted Gymnasium) took the game and cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 4. FGCU returns to action on February 3, traveling to Coral Gables, Florida, to take on Miami at noon. FGCU 4, Florida A&M 0

Singles competition

1. HILLS, Isabella (FGCUW); Rebekah Gsines (FAMU) 7-6 (8-6), 3-0 given up

2. OSSA, Jordana (FGCUW) vs. Sara Rakim (FAMU) no result

3. KOPEL, Amelia (FGCUW) defeats. Sierra Sandy (FAMU) 6-2, 3-2 ret.

4. FERDING, Ida (FGCUW) reports. Genesis Whitelock (FAMU) 6-3, 6-3

5. MACIAS, Gabriela (FGCUW) defeated. Reagan Harris (FAMU) 6-1, 6-2

6. GLANTZ, Lola (FGCUW) defeated. Susan Salinas (FAMU) 6-1, 6-2 Order of Finish: Doubles (x); Singles (5, 6, 3, 4) HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUNCoach of the Year Courtney Vernon (10th season) who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in her fifth season in 2018, adding a third regular season title in 2022. She has guided her student-athletes to earn 66ASUNAll-Conference and All-Academic accolades including 2014, 2016 and 2017ASUNFreshman of the Year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon has led the Green and Blue to a 102-74 overall record (.578) and 44-11 conference record (.800). EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow! #FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org),FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. OVERFGCU

FGCU teams have won a combined 94 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 47 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22 and No. 25 in 2022-23), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer ( 2018, 2019) and women’s football (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue placed sixth as a division best in the DI-AAALearfieldDirectors’ Cup and in the top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and Florida State’s top seven teams earned NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sport. University student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl. —FGCUATHLETICS.COM—.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fgcuathletics.com/news/2023/1/21/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-earns-sweep-of-florida-am.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos