Eagles capture 11 Hockey East Tie, fall in shootout to Vermont – The Heights

Boston College and Vermont men’s hockey couldn’t have found themselves in more different situations during their matchup in Conte Forum. While the Eagles suffered only two regulation losses since November 11, the Catamounts have been winless in their last three games.

None of that mattered on Friday night.

The two teams battled for 65 minutes and then through five rounds of a shootout, but Vermont secured the shootout victory over BC after coming to a tie of 11 Hockey East at the end of overtime.

We knew they were going to play a desperate, angry hockey game and they did, BC head coach Greg Brown said after the game. We didn’t respond as well as we needed to. I think they could dictate the game more than we did.

After Vermont umpires Timofei Spitserov blew his whistle for a major five-minute cross-check penalty at 5:45 in the first period, the Eagles charged. BC’s top scorer Cutter Gauthier ripped a shot past Vermont’s goaltender Gabe Carriere for his 12th goal of the season.

With both teams tied minutes later, Vermont found its best scoring opportunity of the first period, when Massimo Lombardi slipped behind the Eagles defense with only goaltender Mitch Benson left to beat.

Benson brushed Lombardis’ shot aside and BC stayed ahead.

60 seconds later, Vermont sent the Eagles back on the power play for the second time in the period, when umpires sent Luca Mzenberger to the box for holding. Just as the Catamounts killed BC’s power play, Benson came through again and made a quick glove save.

It wouldn’t be long after that before the Catamounts would finally cash in on their opportunity. 19 seconds into his first power play of the game, Vermont’s Isak Walther tied the score with his fourth goal of the season.

Despite BC taking five more shots than Vermont in the opening frame, Walther’s goal tied the game at 11 going into the first break.

Less than a minute into the second period, Gauthier threatened to score again as the Eagles took the lead by the odd man out.

However, this time Carriere negated Gauthier with a critical path save.

There was a touch of chippiness midway through the period, as a number of minor skirmishes broke out for Carriere’s crease.

With less than eight minutes to play in the second inning, Vermont created an odd-man rushing opportunity similar to Gauthiers, but Bensonlike Carriere kicked off Simon Jelluss earlier.

Neither team was able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities and the 11 stalemate continued into the final 20 minutes of regulation.

In the second period, we looked great, Brown said. You know, we thought we could build some momentum out of that, and we were decent in the third, but still wanted to create more attack.

Both goaltenders remained strong as the third period began, engulfing shot after shot.

With 10 minutes left on the scoreboard, neither team showed signs of buckling.

Even after another five-minute big penalty against Vermont put the Eagles back on the man advantage 9:46 into the third frame, the Catamounts defense refused to budge and cleared some pucks.

Despite a late power play for BC, the score remained tied when the horn sounded, putting the Eagles into a 3-on-3 overtime period for the second game in a row.

Marshall Warren, who scored the overtime winner six days ago, threatened to score again in overtime, but Carriere held on. When the clock ran out, neither team could find the back of the net and the game would have to be decided in a shootout.

Some overtime hours are better than others, Brown said. Tonight wasn’t our best, but you like to let the boys go through that.

The two teams went back and forth over five shootout rounds, until Joel Maatta scored the winner for the Catamounts.

I think we lost our lead a little bit, Brown said. If you do, it’s hard to get it back.

