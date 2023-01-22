Sports
Eagles capture 11 Hockey East Tie, fall in shootout to Vermont – The Heights
Boston College and Vermont men’s hockey couldn’t have found themselves in more different situations during their matchup in Conte Forum. While the Eagles suffered only two regulation losses since November 11, the Catamounts have been winless in their last three games.
None of that mattered on Friday night.
The two teams battled for 65 minutes and then through five rounds of a shootout, but Vermont secured the shootout victory over BC after coming to a tie of 11 Hockey East at the end of overtime.
We knew they were going to play a desperate, angry hockey game and they did, BC head coach Greg Brown said after the game. We didn’t respond as well as we needed to. I think they could dictate the game more than we did.
After Vermont umpires Timofei Spitserov blew his whistle for a major five-minute cross-check penalty at 5:45 in the first period, the Eagles charged. BC’s top scorer Cutter Gauthier ripped a shot past Vermont’s goaltender Gabe Carriere for his 12th goal of the season.
With both teams tied minutes later, Vermont found its best scoring opportunity of the first period, when Massimo Lombardi slipped behind the Eagles defense with only goaltender Mitch Benson left to beat.
Benson brushed Lombardis’ shot aside and BC stayed ahead.
60 seconds later, Vermont sent the Eagles back on the power play for the second time in the period, when umpires sent Luca Mzenberger to the box for holding. Just as the Catamounts killed BC’s power play, Benson came through again and made a quick glove save.
It wouldn’t be long after that before the Catamounts would finally cash in on their opportunity. 19 seconds into his first power play of the game, Vermont’s Isak Walther tied the score with his fourth goal of the season.
Despite BC taking five more shots than Vermont in the opening frame, Walther’s goal tied the game at 11 going into the first break.
Less than a minute into the second period, Gauthier threatened to score again as the Eagles took the lead by the odd man out.
However, this time Carriere negated Gauthier with a critical path save.
There was a touch of chippiness midway through the period, as a number of minor skirmishes broke out for Carriere’s crease.
With less than eight minutes to play in the second inning, Vermont created an odd-man rushing opportunity similar to Gauthiers, but Bensonlike Carriere kicked off Simon Jelluss earlier.
Neither team was able to capitalize on their scoring opportunities and the 11 stalemate continued into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
In the second period, we looked great, Brown said. You know, we thought we could build some momentum out of that, and we were decent in the third, but still wanted to create more attack.
Both goaltenders remained strong as the third period began, engulfing shot after shot.
With 10 minutes left on the scoreboard, neither team showed signs of buckling.
Even after another five-minute big penalty against Vermont put the Eagles back on the man advantage 9:46 into the third frame, the Catamounts defense refused to budge and cleared some pucks.
Despite a late power play for BC, the score remained tied when the horn sounded, putting the Eagles into a 3-on-3 overtime period for the second game in a row.
Marshall Warren, who scored the overtime winner six days ago, threatened to score again in overtime, but Carriere held on. When the clock ran out, neither team could find the back of the net and the game would have to be decided in a shootout.
Some overtime hours are better than others, Brown said. Tonight wasn’t our best, but you like to let the boys go through that.
The two teams went back and forth over five shootout rounds, until Joel Maatta scored the winner for the Catamounts.
I think we lost our lead a little bit, Brown said. If you do, it’s hard to get it back.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bcheights.com/2023/01/21/boston-college-mens-hockey-captures-hockey-east-tie-against-vermont/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paving the healthy path for a NU century, Jokowi promises to follow it to the end
- The day after remarking ‘who is Shah Rukh Khan’, Assam CM says the Bollywood actor called him
- Eagles capture 11 Hockey East Tie, fall in shootout to Vermont – The Heights
- Union Bank has been named “Best Retail Bank in the Philippines” three times at The Asian Banker Excellence in Retail Financial Services and Technology Innovation Awards 2022.
- Andr Leon Talleys Kaftans and cufflinks go to auction | Smart News
- Government blocks access to BBC documentary about 2002 Gujarat riots
- Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shows off her figure in a VERY risque jagged black dress
- Google will cut 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across the tech sector.news
- Office: Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death confirmed by Coroner’s Office; Details here
- Womens Tennis earns a Sweep from Florida A&M
- Imran Khan admits investing Shaukat Khanum funds in housing project
- Pompeo alleges Haley conspired with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president