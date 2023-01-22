Huskers take third place in RMO





Colorado Springs, Colo.- The Big Red traveled to the Air Force for the Rocky Mountain Open and battled five top-ranked teams to finish the night landing in third place. The No. 4 Huskers rallied throughout the game to claim a final team score of 405.300 and finished in third place, highlighted by the captaincy Taylor Christopheros he took the floor event title with a score of 14.40, while finishing in third place with a career-high score of 81.800. Rotation one

The Huskers started the night on vault, where they posted a team score of 70.400. Chris Hiser led the team with a 13.55. James Friedman followed with a 13.95, while Don’t McKinney collected a season-high score of 13.70. Luke James set a 14.20 career-high. Taylor Christopheros closed the event with a score of 14.60 for NU. Nebraska finishes the first event with a team score of 70.400 on vault. Rotation two

Nebraska went into the second event on parallel bars and started freshmen Asher Cohen scored a 13.10 while Joey Pepe posted a 13.00, both career-highs for the gymnasts. James Friedman earned a 12.85. Taylor Christopheros anchored the event with a 13.25, also a career-high for the Husker. NU completed parallel bars with a running team score of 136.050. Rotation three

Nebraska showed up on the horizontal bar for the third rotation, with each participant reaching a career-high for the Huskers. Especially All American Don’t McKinney impressed with a 14.25 career-high score. Zac Tiderman with a capital 14.10, while Toby Liang notched a 13.70. Joey Pepe earned a 13.05. Taylor Christopheros anchored again and picked up a 13.95. Nebraska moves into the fourth rotation with a team score of 205,100. Rotation Four

NU shows floor for the fourth rotation. Taylor Christopheros highlights the event with an impressive career-high score of 14.40 for Nebraska to clinch the floor title. James Friedman acted as lead-off and scored a 13.00. Chris Hiser posted a season high of 13.85 and Luke James respectively scored a 12.45. Toby Liang followed with a 13.45 career-high for the freshman. The Huskers close out the floor rotation with a team score of 272.250. Rotation five

Moving to pommel horse for the fifth event, Travis Wong impressed with strength after recording a 13.75, a record high for the sophomore. Nathan York followed with a score of 12.05, and James Friedman respectively earned a 13.30. Cooper Gilles collected a 13.70. Taylor Christopheros scored a 12.70. NOW moves into rotation six with a team score of 337,750. Rotation six

Nebraska finishes on rings for final rotation, led by James Friedman recording a 13.70 for the Huskers, a career high. Following, Chris Hiser notched a 13.85 and Asher Cohen put up 13.45, a career-high. Travis Wong scored a 13.05 for the Huskers. Moritz Muller earned a 13.30. Taylor Christopheros scored a 12.90, targeting the gymnast’s all-around score. The Cornhuskers completed the night to take third place (405,300) in the 2023 Rocky Mountain Open, behind second-place Oklahoma (411,850) and No. 1 Stanford who claimed first place (420,100). Michigan fell to fourth (398,800), Arizona State to fifth (397,400), and Air Force to sixth (381,450), respectively. Taylor Christopheros competed in the all-around and placed third for the night with a career-high score of 81.800. Next one

The Huskers will duel No. 2 Penn State next Saturday, January 29 at University Park, Penn. The meeting begins at 12:00 PM CT. Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet.

