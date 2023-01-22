Pakistani cricket needs to get in shape in World Cup year – Sport

THE year of the World Cup has not started the way Pakistan would have liked. The loss of the Home One-day International (ODI) series to New Zealand means Pakistan has virtually no room for apology and is instead better off looking inward for real progress.

In addition to winning the ODI series, New Zealand also trailed Pakistan in the previous drawn two test rubber. Like the ODIs, both Tests were played at Karachis National Stadium and the hosts were ultimately saved by a whisker. Had it not been for Sarfaraz Ahmed hitting a great last century in the final test, Babar Azam and company would have suffered their third successive Test series defeat at home.

Playing at home definitely puts the receiving team in a relatively more advantageous position. But it’s a double-edged sword; sometimes a little blunder, or flurry of theirs, can turn out to be a party in their own backyard.

And this is what Pakistan were denied in their stellar home season, where they lost the Test series to Australia and England, and capitulated in a T20 rubber against a second-tier England. The action ended on a worrying note with the ODI series defeat to New Zealand.

Speaking specifically of ODIs, it is safe to say that before the last two ODIs in New Zealand, Babar-led Pakistan had done quite well with nine wins and one loss in the last year or so. The series that eventually went off ended up ruining all the good work.

Former Captain Asif Iqbal. File

New Zealand played better cricket than Pakistan; the visitors adapted better to the game conditions, which were foreign to them than the host team, former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal told Dawn.

Teams winning away games against good opponents means they are better than the home team, added Iqbal, who lives in England.

Overall, Pakistan has played well in recent limited-overs cricket, including the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia where they reached the final, but losing series at home is concerning.

If Pakistan cannot adapt to the conditions on their own territory to outsmart the adversaries, it certainly does not bode well for the country.

When former test batsman Ijaz Ahmed was sought to underline the reasons behind the national teams’ underperformance in major international matches and at home, he noted a lack of proper cricketing conditions in the country.

We in Pakistan [domestic circuit and home international series] do not produce good quality cricket mainly due to playing conditions which do not allow the development of our players for top international competitions, Ahmed told Dawn from Lahore.

Most pitches are used [for domestic and international matches] are slow and dead some [indirectly] hindering our hitters from improving their skills. And when they play on fast, springy and seamy surfaces in countries like Australia, South Africa and England, they have a very difficult time.

In the UAE too, Pakistan [after the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore] continued to play their home series on slow numbers for several years. Again, it was just survival, there was no point equipping Pakistani cricketers with the skills needed to win cutthroat international matches elsewhere in the world, Ahmed believed.

This year, the Over-50s World Cup will be held in India, where the playing conditions are almost the same as in Pakistan. New Zealand traveled to India after their tour of Pakistan, but with more or less the same side equipped regular captain Kane Williamson, they lost the ODI rubber in India on Saturday.

So, is Pakistan, currently fifth in the ICC ODI rankings, heading in the right direction for the World Cup?

Former captain and main selection Aamir Sohail thinks the national team should work on the weak points.

Pakistani bowlers definitely need to improve more to prepare for batter-friendly tracks in India, where most pitches generally produce ODI totals in the 300-330 range. Our team should plan to allow the bowlers to limit the opposition to around 270-280, Sohail said. Dawn from Bangladesh.

Likewise, [when batting first] our batters should look higher than [the] average totals over 300 that can give our bowlers room to put pressure on the opposition.

Amid up-and-down shows by Pakistani teams in various formats, the topic of Babar’s captaincy has been appearing in some sections of the media lately.