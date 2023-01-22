Is BYU too corporate, too indifferent to its football ticket policy, or just right? You decide

The daughter of a long-time BYU fan recently learned that after her father’s death, she and her family also lost their first home football seats at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the games her father had hosted for 40 years.

I’m not going to lie, this one is going to hurt for a while, she wrote in a post she shared on social media.

She, the family, was not allowed to renew and keep the season tickets, in effect adding to the burden of death by blocking the preservation of such fond, decades-long memories.

Ouch.

The tweet provoked many reactions, most sympathetic to the plight of the woman and calling for BYU to change a policy that prevented certain tickets from being passed in a kind of intergenerational transfer. Other BYU zealots ridiculed her absurdly.

Throwing the overlay of a loved one’s death on top of that prevention caused some outrage. And on Friday, Jon McBride, a BYU athletic director, was busy with meetings and discussions about BYU’s method of handling conditions as described.

It’s pretty stressful, he said.

The woman who wrote the original tweet, contacted by The Tribune, said she would not discuss it further, adding that she is loyal to BYU and did not intend her post to cause a whirlwind.

Too late.

And, man, didn’t McBride and other BYU officials know.

What must we do? What must we do?

On the one hand, you have the progeny of a loyal Cougar fan who jumped at the chance to get season tickets in a nice venue at a relatively low cost long ago, establishing a family tradition of attending BYU games.

On the other hand, you have BYU, a school preparing to enter the Big 12, looking for additional resources to support that endeavor where they can legitimately find it, with boosters and big-pocketed fans already donating large sums of money to the program and who are willing to donate more. They want good seats, better seats than they have now.

Should Brother and Sister So-and-so, who supported BYU football when the program needed what it could get, get those first-class season tickets forever, from generation to generation, from now until Kingdom Come?

And because a family member got those seats a long time ago, that family and only that family should have those preferred seats, depriving other fans and their families of the same opportunity?

In a world full of big problems, this may seem like a small one, but remember, we were talking about football here. Foot Freaking Ball.

And then we were talking about BYU football, which always has some degree of religious overtones, overemphasizes and embraces the program itself, the school itself. So if a sibling’s family is influenced by a practice or policy like this in the name of dirty profit, then BYU is accused by some of being hypocritical at best and indifferent and money hungry second. the arm of no religion, at worst rather a diabolical undertaking.

What do you say?

Here’s what BYU says (read on and reconvene at the end of five paragraphs):

BYU Athletics and the BYU Ticket Office have longstanding policies and practices regarding football ticket renewals for LaVell Edwards Stadium. The stadium donor program was established in 1962, with the construction of LaVell Edwards Stadium (then Cougar Stadium). With a donation, individuals were then guaranteed a subscription for two generations on the seats they had obtained. This was a great deal for Cougar fans and also a great benefit for BYU Athletics as we sought to build and expand our fan base at a time when we really needed it. Now, in 2023, we are in a very different situation. We have a stadium at full capacity, we have some of the best programs in the country playing against us in LES, we are going to the Big 12 and we are in a totally different supply/demand situation than we were 50 years ago. BYU Athletics will continue to honor our stadium donor seat contracts in LES. Aside from stadium donor tickets, other subscription agreements do not have the same contracts that allow tickets to be transferred to deceased parties. This is standard practice for many colleges and professional ticketing entities. We will adapt and transition our practices in the future. We will work hard to care for those who have helped us get to where we are today and for those who want to get tickets to LaVell Edwards Stadium in the future.

Remember that in a situation like the one described above, legacy fans won’t be booted out of the stadium completely, just reassigned seats.

This is one of those cases where there are clashing truths from both sides. You can jump on any side you want, but each is understandable. Families of long-time season ticket holders who have lost a loved one and want to continue a cool tradition, and a program with a waiting list of other fans and their families who are hungry for football and willing to shell out significant sums for a top seat.

It’s a situation that many football programs face, not just those in Provo. It’s just that the one in Provo offers a stadium-wide prayer before kickoff and many of his fans pay tithing to the church that owns the school.

Hmm.

Does money always have to win? Well, money secured the seats in the first place. Should loyalty win the day? How is that loyalty defined? Can one fan and his family keep great places yesterday, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, the day after tomorrow? Well, other fans and families would like the chance to watch BYU games from a place other than the nosebleeds. And BYU wants needs? more money.

What is the answer? BYU has provided its answer. What’s yours?

