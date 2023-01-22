Connect with us

Sports

Is BYU too corporate, too indifferent to its football ticket policy, or just right? You decide

 


A season ticket situation for fans has sparked fierce debate on Twitter, message boards and among BYU decision makers.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) BYU fans watch as BYU hosts East Carolina, NCAA football in Provo on Friday, October 28, 2022.

| January 21, 2023, 8:58 PM

The daughter of a long-time BYU fan recently learned that after her father’s death, she and her family also lost their first home football seats at LaVell Edwards Stadium, the games her father had hosted for 40 years.

I’m not going to lie, this one is going to hurt for a while, she wrote in a post she shared on social media.

She, the family, was not allowed to renew and keep the season tickets, in effect adding to the burden of death by blocking the preservation of such fond, decades-long memories.

Ouch.

The tweet provoked many reactions, most sympathetic to the plight of the woman and calling for BYU to change a policy that prevented certain tickets from being passed in a kind of intergenerational transfer. Other BYU zealots ridiculed her absurdly.

Throwing the overlay of a loved one’s death on top of that prevention caused some outrage. And on Friday, Jon McBride, a BYU athletic director, was busy with meetings and discussions about BYU’s method of handling conditions as described.

It’s pretty stressful, he said.

The woman who wrote the original tweet, contacted by The Tribune, said she would not discuss it further, adding that she is loyal to BYU and did not intend her post to cause a whirlwind.

Too late.

And, man, didn’t McBride and other BYU officials know.

What must we do? What must we do?

On the one hand, you have the progeny of a loyal Cougar fan who jumped at the chance to get season tickets in a nice venue at a relatively low cost long ago, establishing a family tradition of attending BYU games.

On the other hand, you have BYU, a school preparing to enter the Big 12, looking for additional resources to support that endeavor where they can legitimately find it, with boosters and big-pocketed fans already donating large sums of money to the program and who are willing to donate more. They want good seats, better seats than they have now.

Should Brother and Sister So-and-so, who supported BYU football when the program needed what it could get, get those first-class season tickets forever, from generation to generation, from now until Kingdom Come?

And because a family member got those seats a long time ago, that family and only that family should have those preferred seats, depriving other fans and their families of the same opportunity?

In a world full of big problems, this may seem like a small one, but remember, we were talking about football here. Foot Freaking Ball.

And then we were talking about BYU football, which always has some degree of religious overtones, overemphasizes and embraces the program itself, the school itself. So if a sibling’s family is influenced by a practice or policy like this in the name of dirty profit, then BYU is accused by some of being hypocritical at best and indifferent and money hungry second. the arm of no religion, at worst rather a diabolical undertaking.

What do you say?

Here’s what BYU says (read on and reconvene at the end of five paragraphs):

BYU Athletics and the BYU Ticket Office have longstanding policies and practices regarding football ticket renewals for LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The stadium donor program was established in 1962, with the construction of LaVell Edwards Stadium (then Cougar Stadium). With a donation, individuals were then guaranteed a subscription for two generations on the seats they had obtained. This was a great deal for Cougar fans and also a great benefit for BYU Athletics as we sought to build and expand our fan base at a time when we really needed it.

Now, in 2023, we are in a very different situation. We have a stadium at full capacity, we have some of the best programs in the country playing against us in LES, we are going to the Big 12 and we are in a totally different supply/demand situation than we were 50 years ago.

BYU Athletics will continue to honor our stadium donor seat contracts in LES. Aside from stadium donor tickets, other subscription agreements do not have the same contracts that allow tickets to be transferred to deceased parties. This is standard practice for many colleges and professional ticketing entities.

We will adapt and transition our practices in the future. We will work hard to care for those who have helped us get to where we are today and for those who want to get tickets to LaVell Edwards Stadium in the future.

Remember that in a situation like the one described above, legacy fans won’t be booted out of the stadium completely, just reassigned seats.

This is one of those cases where there are clashing truths from both sides. You can jump on any side you want, but each is understandable. Families of long-time season ticket holders who have lost a loved one and want to continue a cool tradition, and a program with a waiting list of other fans and their families who are hungry for football and willing to shell out significant sums for a top seat.

It’s a situation that many football programs face, not just those in Provo. It’s just that the one in Provo offers a stadium-wide prayer before kickoff and many of his fans pay tithing to the church that owns the school.

Hmm.

Does money always have to win? Well, money secured the seats in the first place. Should loyalty win the day? How is that loyalty defined? Can one fan and his family keep great places yesterday, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, the day after tomorrow? Well, other fans and families would like the chance to watch BYU games from a place other than the nosebleeds. And BYU wants needs? more money.

What is the answer? BYU has provided its answer. What’s yours?

Editor’s note This story is only available to subscribers of the Salt Lake Tribune. Thank you for supporting local journalism.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/byu-cougars/2023/01/21/gordon-monson-is-byu-too/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: