The moment that changed everything for Jiri Lehecka | ATP tour

Jiri Lehecka made his main-draw debut at all four Grand Slams in 2022, his breakthrough season. But the Czech was unable to make his mark in the majors and fell short in the first round each time.

What would the 21-year-old have said if he had been told before the start of the season that he would reach the fourth round of the Australian Open?

“I wouldn’t believe you,” Lehecka told ATPTour.com with a smile. “But deep in my head, I’ve always known that these kinds of results are possible for me.”

The world number 71 has matured after his years at Melbourne Park, defeating two ATP Masters 1000 champions – Borna Coric and Cameron Norrie – en route to the Round of 16. And the Czech shows no signs of slowing down.

“I felt like my game was there, but I just need to focus on some small details that can help me through these tough games,” said Lehecka. “That’s something I think we worked on a lot and focused on every day and every workout. The most important thing for me now is to stay focused on the right things.”

If his efforts so far at the first major of the year are any indication, Lehecka will be a constant threat at the world’s biggest tournaments for years to come. Not bad for someone who grew up playing tennis for fun.

“Before, when I was playing tennis at home, it was just about fun and I never had big ambitions to become a pro,” said Lehecka. “For me it has always been a hobby and sports that I enjoyed.”

The Czech has athletic genes. His father, Jiri, was a professional swimmer and his mother, Romana, was a professional track and field athlete. Lehecka believes he inherited empathy from his mother and his work ethic from his father, who preaches that hard work is the best way to earn anything.

When Lehecka was three, he watched his grandmother teach his older sister, Veronika, the sport. He wanted to try. But tennis didn’t get more serious for Lehecka until he moved to Prostejov at the age of 15 and started representing the Czech Republic at various events.

“I started to feel more like I would like to do that professionally and I really liked how all these players looked when they played the big stages,” said Lehecka. “That was probably when I looked at myself and said, ‘Yeah, I really want to be a professional tennis player and I really want to live like that.'”

Moving to Prostejov to join a gym was scary at the same time. Lehecka went to his new home without his parents.

“It certainly wasn’t easy, but luckily for me I had great friends there who I still keep in touch with,” said Lehecka. “They helped me through those tough times when it was my first time away from my family or anyone I knew, to focus more on the tennis and focus on what I’m supposed to be doing there.”

It was in Prostejov where coach Michal Navratil met Lehecka for the first time.

“How excited I was [about] he was a very nice guy, always said hello to everyone. He was a nice guy,” Lehecka said. “Obviously when I saw him on the field he was very powerful. The power was in him from the start.”

Lehecka reached No. 10 in the world as a junior, but his biggest success to date was in Rotterdam last February. As a qualifier, he advanced to the semifinals with wins over Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Musetti before pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas to three sets. He was not intimidated by the grand podium of the ATP 500.

That comfort under the spotlight became even more apparent at the Next Gen ATP Finals in November. The Czech advanced to the championship game in Milan.

“When I ended the journey in the Finals and I took some time off and took some time to get back on the ground and look back on the Next Gen for some time, I think every game there, every practice session and everything the media things that were there, everything helped me in some way,” Lehecka said. “These are the experiences that helped me be better prepared for what came here.”

Navratil believes “something has changed” in Milan for his indictment.

“He started to believe in himself more,” Navratil said. “He also had a few chances this year and he learned from it and he grew up and got to this point and now he’s enjoying it and he believes he can beat anybody and I’m so happy about it.”

Former WTA World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova has been following Lehecka’s progress throughout the tournament and impressed with his five-set win against Cameron Norrie in the third round.

“He has a really good coach, who used to hang out with Jiri Vesely. So I think that helped him bring some experience as well, but I think the game is pretty strong,” Pliskova said. “I actually watched quite a lot of the game with Norrie yesterday. I think he is very aggressive, especially on these fast tracks. I think it can pay off and of course he’s still a newcomer for some players so they don’t know him very well yet and I think he can do well.”

While Lehecka hopes to advance in the tournament – playing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round – and climb the sports ladder in the years to come, he wants the fans who are starting to watch him to know more than just his tennis.

“I just want them to know I’m an honest person,” Lehecka said. “I really like people who work hard and don’t make excuses.”