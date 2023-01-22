Redbirds pick up road victory in Greenville





GREENVILLE, sick. For the first time in the program’s history, Greenville hosted a home game against Illinois State at the Farm Heritage Museum on Saturday night. The host Panthers showed up in front of their fans in attendance, but it was the Redbirds’ night out as they racked up a season-high team score of 194,625 to come away with the win. Scoring Breakdown:

Safe deposit box: ISU 48.725, GU 46.600

rods: ISU 48.450, GU 43.875

Ray: ISU 48,700, GU 45,000

Floor: ISU 48,750, GU 43,000 Thoughts from Coach Bob Conkling: “I’m so proud of the team tonight. They came in and did what they had to do. We improved most of our routines at each of the four events. We still have some things to work on but overall it was “It’s a strong night for us. Now we get to work and prepare for a few encounters with Northern Illinois next weekend.” Team notes:

The Redbirds jumped out of an early lead, thanks to a strong effort on bars with a season-best 48,450.

They then extended the lead with a solid effort on vault, before moving to floor where they posted a 48.750 to further extend the advantage.

ISU finished the day with a season-high score of 48.700 on beam to come away with the team’s best season score of 194.625. Turner comments: Reigning MIC Newcomer of the Week Nirel Bart-Williams was at it again for the Redbirds, as she was the meet MVP for the Redbirds after winning the all-around competition with a season-high score of 39,000.

Her win in the all-around was fueled by an event win on vault, as she powered up the Redbirds by tying her career best score of 9.825.

On bars, the Redbirds were led by Angelica Labat who scored a 9.775 to finish first overall and Alan Laster followed in second place with a score of 9,700.

Labat also picked up an event win on beam as she posted a season-best score of 9.800 to come away with the win and freshman Joy Ziegenfelder placed second with a career best score of 9.750.

After a strong performance on floor last week, Jay Mak posted a solid score of 9.825 to take first place with Bart-Williams second with a score of 9.775. Next one: The Redbirds return home this Friday to begin a two-game weekend series with state foe Northern Illinois. The Redbirds will host the Huskies at CEFCU Arena Friday night at 7 p.m. before heading to DeKalb for its second meeting of the weekend at 2 p.m. Sunday. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

