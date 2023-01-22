Cricket: Black Caps thrashed in second ODI by India





New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell reacts after losing his wicket in the second ODI against India. Photo / AP

The Black Caps crashed to their third-lowest aggregate against India as the hosts took an eight-wicket win in the second one-day overnight international. The Indian pacers showed a stunning performance in knocking out New Zealand by 108 runs (34.3 overs). Mohammed Shami took 3-18 in six overs. Then Rohit Sharma’s half century helped the hosts to 111-2 (20.1 overs). Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 runs. India thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. They won the first ODI in Hyderabad by 16 runs. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Batted, New Zealand got off to a horrific start. Shami bowled Finn Allen for a five-ball duck and later accepted a return catch from Daryl Mitchell (1). Mohammed Siraj (1-10) got Henry Nicholls (2) caught in the slip. Hardik Pandya took a beautiful one-handed low return catch to send Devon Conway (7) off. Shardul Thakur sacked skipper Tom Latham for one as New Zealand were reduced to 15-5 in 10.3 overs. Michael Bracewell (22) and Glenn Phillips added 41 runs for the sixth wicket to avoid total embarrassment for the visitors. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Shami trailed Bracewell in the 19th left to make it 56-6. Mitchell Santner (27) added another 47 runs with Phillips as New Zealand passed 100. Phillips top-scored with 36 off 52 balls. Pandya bowled Santner to finish 2-16 from six overs. Off-spinner Washington Sundar (2-7) took two late wickets, including Phillips. In reply, Sharma and Gill ran out to an opening score of 72 runs. Sharma scored his half-century off 47 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. He fell out to Henry Shipley (1-29). Mitchell Santner (1-28) added another wicket as Virat Kohli was stumped after 11 runs. Gill and Ishan Kishan (8 not out) added the remaining points to take India to an easy series win. They were pretty unforgiving on the lines and lengths they bowled and they didn’t give us easy scoring options, Black Caps Latham said. To be five early… obviously it was hard to come back from there. Obviously we’ve been threatening some small partnerships, but you know, if you get knocked out for anything over 100, obviously it’s going to be pretty tough. Sadly just one of those days when everything India did turned its way. India put a lot of pressure on us and unfortunately we couldn’t overcome that, he added. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. The third ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/cricket-black-caps-thrashed-in-second-odi-by-india/NUUX3VA6DZGDXJL4JNN5OKVEME/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos