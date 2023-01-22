Match fixing and corruption rife in the world of tennis, dirty sport, ITIA, bribery





Tennis has been labeled the dirtiest sport in the world after a global investigation into corruption. Bombshell allegations of match fixing rocked the sport last year when two players were reportedly given money to repair matches, with one alleged case occurring during a first-round doubles match at Wimbledon in 2021. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) was set up in 2021 to tackle ongoing corruption within the sport and is said to be on high alert for recent cases. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > It has led to a larger-than-usual operation at Melbourne Park ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, with officers keeping a close eye on several interested parties, according to News Corp Australia. With millions of eyes from around the world tuning in and cameras covering nearly every corner of Melbourne Park, officials don’t suspect anything will unfold during the Australian Open. Corruption in sports usually takes place out of the spotlight and takes place at lower level tournaments. Despite this, investigators within the walls of Melbourne Park are reportedly keeping a close eye on several targets. Read the exclusive story here. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Corruption is rife in sport. Photo: Paul Miller Source: AAP There are players who have been involved in match fixing coming to the grand slams, ITIA communications chief Adrian Bassett told the Announce sun. Of course, the players who matter who come to grand slams, that’s half the reason our researchers are here. But we don’t see any evidence of massive match-fixing in grand slams because then everyone is watching and the bookmakers are watching closely too. While corruption and match-fixing are nothing new in the sporting world, the level of unfolding in tennis exposed by the ITIA paints a damning picture. In the last four months of 2022, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) became aware of 76 suspicious alerts. Slightly less than half of all cases came from the tennis world. Last year alone, four players were suspended for life from the sport and 26 coaches were suspended for a total of 183 years. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The numbers are staggering. Photo: Martin Keep/AFP Source: AFP Before the Australian Open kicked off, two Algerian players were suspended for multiple match-fixing incidents from 2016. Mohamed Hassan has been banned from the sport for life and Houria Boukholda has been suspended for two years (including 18 months), the ITIA reported. In addition to the bans, Hassan was fined $12,100 and Boukholda fined $10,000 (with $9,000 suspended). The cases were reviewed by independent anti-corruption auditor Janie Soublire and the sanctions include banning both players from participating in or participating in tennis events approved by tennis governing bodies. Neither person was involved in the trial or responded to the allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/tennis/australian-open/australian-open-2023-matchfixing-and-corruption-rife-within-the-tennis-world-dirty-sport-itia-bribery/news-story/951c110abe6776e0a4bb17c790a5849d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos