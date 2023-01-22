Men’s Hockey No. 19/20 achieve 5-3 comeback victory to win Arizona State





Next game: at Holy Cross 27-01-2023 | 7:05 PM January 27 (Fri) / 7:05 PM Bee Holy Cross History TEMPE, Arizona. RIT junior forward Cody Laskosky scored a total of two goals and an assist as a junior goaltender Colby Matthews made 32 saves as the No. 19/20 Tigers defeated host Arizona State 5-3 on Saturday. RIT trailed 2-0 early in the second period and later 3-2 early in the third period before finishing with three unanswered goals to complete the Sun Devils’ two-game sweep after Friday’s 5-1 win to complete. HOW IT HAPPENED Arizona State took advantage of an RIT miscue behind the Tiger net with 1:42 on the clock to score its lone goal of the first period.

The Sun Devils intercepted a pass from the neutral zone to close a 2-on-1 break for a 2-0 lead with 17:46 left in the second period.

RIT tied the game with similar goals over a four-minute span to close out the period. Laskosky deflected a long shot off the right side of a young defender Dimitri Microgiannakis with 7:17 on the clock, before graduate student emerges Andrew Petrucci tipped another Mikrogiannkis drive from the top of the zone into the ASU net with 3:32 left.

with 7:17 on the clock, before graduate student emerges tipped another Mikrogiannkis drive from the top of the zone into the ASU net with 3:32 left. Arizona State ended an odd-man rush to retake the lead 27 seconds to third-but-sophomore forward Tanner Andreas cleared a loose puck on the Sun Devil crease 18 seconds later to tie the game again, 3–3, with 19:15 left in regulation.

cleared a loose puck on the Sun Devil crease 18 seconds later to tie the game again, 3–3, with 19:15 left in regulation. RIT took the first lead of the game after senior forward Calvin boots dug a rebound off the back of the Arizona State goaltender and scored with 16:40 on the clock.

dug a rebound off the back of the Arizona State goaltender and scored with 16:40 on the clock. Matthews held the ASU scoreless the rest of the way, making a total of 15 saves in the third period, while Laskosky tacked an empty net with 22 seconds left to put the game out of bounds. GAME NOTES Sophomore forward Carter Wilkie recorded his 17th and 18th assists of the season to eclipse the 17 he had a season ago en route to Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year honors. He also had a goal and two assists in Friday night’s victory for a team-high five-point weekend.

recorded his 17th and 18th assists of the season to eclipse the 17 he had a season ago en route to Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Year honors. He also had a goal and two assists in Friday night’s victory for a team-high five-point weekend. Andrew scored a goal for the second night in a row and now has six goals this winter.

Matthews made his fourth start of the season and tied his season high for saves. He also stopped 32 shots versus a visit to Princeton (November 26).

Graduate student defender Spencer Berry blocked four shots after also downing three on Friday. He entered the weekend tied for 11th in the nation in blocked shots and currently has 51 this season.

blocked four shots after also downing three on Friday. He entered the weekend tied for 11th in the nation in blocked shots and currently has 51 this season. Mikrogiannakis recorded his first two assists of the season for his first career multipoint game.

RIT had fallen in all six previous encounters with Arizona State prior to this weekend’s sweep.

RIT finished the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 schedule with a 4-4-0 record, marking the fourth consecutive season the Tigers finished with a .500 non-league record. The four wins also tied the Division I-era program record for most non-conference wins in a season.

Tiger head coach Wayne Wilson coached his 800th career game, becoming the 48th coach in NCAA men’s hockey history to reach the milestone. He also currently ranks 41st in career wins with a record of 426-296-78 over the past 24 seasons behind the RIT bench.

coached his 800th career game, becoming the 48th coach in NCAA men’s hockey history to reach the milestone. He also currently ranks 41st in career wins with a record of 426-296-78 over the past 24 seasons behind the RIT bench. Senior defender Gianfranco Cassaro played his 100th collegiate game, joining senior forward Caleb Moretz Berry and senior defender Ryan Nicholson in achieving the feat this season. WHAT’S NEXT RIT continues its current five-game road trip with a pair of Atlantic Hockey games this Friday and Saturday (January 27-28). Faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2023/1/21/no-19-20-mens-hockey-earns-5-3-comeback-to-sweep-arizona-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos