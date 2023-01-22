Mike Bianchi: Magic has moved into a real pickle | nba

ORLANDO, Fla. The DeVos family, the billionaire owners of the Orlando Magic, are in a pickle.

And so is LeBron James.

And Tom Brady.

And Kevin Durant.

And Naomi Osaka.

And Mark Cuban.

And Heidi Klum.

And Patrick Mahomes.

All these rich, famous VIPs are in the same pickle.

A big pickle.

Like in Major League Pickleball.

You heard me.

Major League Pickleball!

Hey, Aunt Phyllis and Uncle Al, pull up and make some room on the pickleball bandwagon, because the sport that was once the domain of your retired community is going big.

Billionaire sports owners, iconic athletes and Hollywood celebrities all want to compete in the fastest growing sport in America. That’s why the Magics ownership group announced the creation of the latest Major League Pickleball expansion franchise, the Orlando Squeeze, earlier this week; a nickname that references Orange County’s vast roots in the citrus industry. The addition of the Squeeze brings the number of teams in the fast-growing MLP to 24.

There are currently 5 million players playing pickleball and the hopes and plans are to use Major League Pickleball as a platform to further that growth, said Ryan DeVos, the sports manager who leads the Magic ownership group in pickleball. The beauty of pickleball is its accessibility. You can get a $50 racket on Amazon and you’re ready to roll. And as a family, we can play it with our kids and we can play it with our parents and we can all be quite competitive.

To the uninitiated, pickleball is often described as a cross between tennis, ping pong, and badminton. It was founded in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, a father vacationing in Bainbridge Island, Washington, with his wife and children, including his bored teenage boy. Then father and son decided to invent a game by lowering a badminton net and hitting a wiffleball back and forth with ping pong paddles.

They came up with rules and took the game home, where it caught on in their neighborhood. It has been reported that the game is named after the Pickles family dog, but that is inaccurate. Because it was a mish-mash of ideas and concepts from other sports, Pritchard’s wife, Joan, named it pickleball because it reminded her of the pickle boat in rowing. The pickle boat, you see, consists of a motley crew of oarsmen who were the remains of other boats.

The colorful sport grew slowly until the pivotal moment when it was introduced to a group of residents of The Villages, Central Florida’s sprawling senior citizen community, in the 1980s. From there, it became the most popular commodity in the senior community since the advent of Viagra.

According to the Villages Daily Sun, the first pickleball court appeared in the senior community in 1990. Now, more than three decades later, there are nearly 250 pickleball courts in The Villages.

Except now, it’s not just a sport for grandma and grandpa and the sox-with-sandals demographic. It has become a craze for every age. Tennis courts across the country are being scaled down to pickleball courts, and there are projections that more than 40 million could be playing pickleball in the next decade.

Translation: Money, money and more money. Imagine the hundreds of millions of dollars in rackets and apparel that will result from such incredible growth.

Why do you think two hedge fund mogul Steve Kuhn of Texas and Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon fought for control of the professional pickleball market for a few years until they finally decided to recently merge their two leagues under the name Major League Pickleball?

And now big investors like the DeVos family and Cubans, as well as some of the country’s most famous athletes, want a piece of the pickle. Cracked Brady on Instagram a few months ago when it was announced that he was investing in an expansion franchise: Look, I’ve been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career beyond my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, and 70s. As long as I can, right? And I think I have the answer. It seems everyone has the answer too. pickle ball.

Would anyone be surprised to see a made-for-TV pickleball showdown in the coming months between Brady and LeBron, two aging athletes who are now going all-in in a sport that was once the territory of aging Americans?

Many more young people are getting involved and playing, DeVos says. There will be more and more attention to this sport than ever before.

Hey, Aunt Phyllis and Uncle Al, would you mind moving a little more?

Orlando literally wants to squeeze your car.

You could even say that the entire sports world is swallowed up by this dill of a pickle.

