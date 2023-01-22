No. 14 USC Women’s Tennis Delivers Pair Of Wins As Trojans Beat San Diego, San Diego State





Women’s Tennis | January 21, 2023 The No. 14 USC women’s tennis team picked up another pair of victories on Saturday with back-to-back wins at Marks Stadium. On aggregate, USC San Diego won 4-3 and later returned to San Diego State 6-1. With today’s wins, the Trojans are now 4-0 on the season. In doubles, the Trojan’s No. 20 ranked duo of Eryn Cayetano and Madison wins quickly defeated USD’s Solymar Colling/Abigail Desiatnikov 6-0 on court two. On court three, the Torrero duo of Claudia De Las Heras/Jordan McBride beat USCs Grace Piper and Natalie Rodiloso 6-4 to tie the score and draw attention to playing field one. The double point was decided on the center court axis Snow Hans and Naomi Cheong would rally to defeat USD’s No. 53 ranked duo of Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith 7-6 (7). USC had a one-point lead in singles as No. 2 Madison wins would make her center court debut and give the Trojans their first singles victory of the day with a quick 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 29 Solymar Colling (USD). Senior No. 24 Eryn Cayetano followed up close with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over USD’s Abigai Desiatnikov at court three. USD would fight back and take victories on fields four and six before sophomore #17 redshirt Snow Hans secured victory for the Trojans with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win at lane two. The remaining game was played on court five as USD’s Elizabeth Goldsmith defeated Trojan Grace Piper 7-6(8-6), 4-6, 7-6(7-5) to make the final score USC 4, USD 3. After a short 30-minute break, the Women of Troy returned to action, this time with a modified doubles lineup against the San Diego State Aztecs. USCs Snow Hans and Naomi Cheong would take their second win of the day, this time on court two as they beat the Aztecs Arnold/Azzzziz 6-0. The Trojans’ only ranked duo of #20 Eryn Cayetano and Maddy Sieg took the double with their 6-3 victory over SDSU’s Detkovskay/Skrobonja. Action on court three was suspended with Natalie Rodiloso / Grace Piper even with SDSU’s Melosch/Velcea on five games in total. With a one-run lead, the Trojans moved into singles and started as No. 24 Eryn Cayetano and #83 Emma Chaney would get two extra points for USC. The game was decided on center court as #2 Maddy Sieg recorded her second singles win of the day with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over SDSU’s Tamara Arnold. The remaining matches were played out as Trojans McKenna Koenig and Sloan Mora each took singles wins. The Aztecs only victory of the day came from Daria Detkovskaya who defeated #17 Snow Hans 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10) on court three. Next, the Trojans head to Athens, Georgia for the ITA Kickoff Weekend starting Saturday, January 28. RESULTS

#14 USD 4, USD 3 January 21, 2023 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) Snow Hans / Naomi Cheong (USC)def. #53 Kailey Evans/Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD) 7-6 (7)

(2) #20 Madison wins / Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Solymar Colling/Abigail Desiatnikov (USD) 6-0

(3) Defeats Claudia De Las Heras/Jordyn McBride (USD). Grace Piper / Natalie Rodiloso (USC) 6-4

Order of finishing:2, 3, 1

USC wins double point SINGLE (1) #2 Maddy Sieg (USC) vs. #29 Solymar Colling (USD) 6-2, 6-3

(2) #17 Snow Hans (USC) def. Claudia De Las Heras (USD) 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

(3) #24 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Abigail Deshatnikov (USD) 6-2, 6-4

(4)Jordyn McBride (USD) beats. #96 Naomi Cheong (USC) 6-4, 6-4

(5)Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD) beats. Grace Piper (USC) 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

(6)#41 Defeats Kailey Evans (LMU). McKenna Koenig (USC) by 6-3, 7-5

Order of completion: 1, 3, 4 , 6 , 2*, 5 #14 USC6, SDSU1 January 21, 2023 | Marks Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

DOUBLE (1) #20 Madison wins / Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Detkovskay/Skrobonja (SDSU) 6-3

(2) Snow Hans / Naomi Cheong (USC)def. Arnold/Azziz (SDSU) 6-0

(3) Melosch/Velcea (SDSU) vs. Grace Piper / Natalie Rodiloso (USC) 5-5 unf.

Order of finishing:2, 1

USC wins double point SINGLE (1) #2 Maddy Sieg (USC) v Tamara Arnold (SDSU) 6-2, 6-3*

(2) #17 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Andjela Skrobonja (SDSU) 6-2, 6-2

(3)Dariya Detkovskaya (SDSU) def.#17 Snow Hans (USC) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10)

(4) #83 Emma Chaney (USC) def. Alicia Melosch (SDSU) 6-4, 6-2

(5) McKenna Koenig (USC) def. Andreaa Velcea (SDSU) 6-3, 6-3

(6) Sloan Mora (USC) def. Rania Azziz (SDSU) 6-3, 7-6(3)

Order of completion: 2 , 4, 1*, 5 ,3, 6

