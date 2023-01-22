



Ministers reaffirm commitment to Berbice Cricket Kaieteur News – The main objective of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in 2023 is to invest heavily in unearthing new cricketing talent in the old county. This will be done through an aggressive coaching program across the county in clubs and schools, cricket tournaments at primary and secondary levels and assisting clubs and schools with the necessary items to fulfill their mandates. The Progressive council's plans last received a major boost on Wednesday when two Government Ministers renewed their commitment to play major roles in the Countys cricket development. Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat and Minister for Local Government, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, both held separate meetings with the BCB President, Hilbert Foster, and the discussion turned to the board's activities in 2023. Minister Bharrat, also patron of the BCB, will invest three million dollars in the patron fund in 2023. Under the fund, first-class clubs in the province will receive one million dollars in white cricket balls, while the province will also benefit from coaching equipment, youth development seminars, coaching sessions and regular cricket officer upgrade sessions. One of those programs is a refresher course for coaches and a captain's course for all youth captains in the province. The BCB Patron has also committed to playing a key role in ensuring that plans for a Berbice under-21 team tour to Jamaica in April succeed. The plan is for a 14-man team and two officials to play three one-day games during a week-long visit as part of the provincial development program. Minister Bharrat also informed the BCB that he will help two promising Berbice players fulfill their rich potential on the cricket field by investing in their careers. The Minister set up the fund when he was appointed Patron in 2020 and has been instrumental in the rapid development of county cricket over the past three years. Under the latest Patron Fund, clubs received balls, hundreds of young people benefited from the organization of four personal skills seminars and dozens of cricketers received scholarships. Minister Dharamlall last year assisted the BCB in hiring 19 cricket coaches under the Government of Guyana's 10-day work program and also supported with coaching equipment for the same programme. This year, the Berbice-born MP will work with the board to help develop several concrete pitches in the province and play cricket in primary and secondary schools. Foster thanked the two ministers for their help and also praised the government's huge investment in sport this year as a step in the right direction. The BCB, he said, is very grateful for the investment made by the Hon. The Irfaan Ali-led government has contributed to the development and improvement of several cricket venues in Berbice. He also expressed confidence that several more locations will be upgraded in 2023. (This is an official release from the BCB)

