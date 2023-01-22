New top six propels Michigan hockey to 5-4 overtime victory

MINNEAPOLIS Saturday night’s two-minute break before extra time had an eerie feel.

It was a grim feeling, a sense of damnation, a sense that it’s going to happen again. A feeling all too familiar to the number 8 Michigan hockey team.

The Wolverines had been there before. They had seen the ending and it was not pleasant.

But in the moments that make or break entire seasons, Michigan (14-9-1 overall, 6-8 Big Ten) escaped the clutches of dj vu and defeated No. 2 Minnesota in a heavyweight, 5-4 overtime victory. Rejuvenated by lineup changes, the Wolverines took advantage of the double-threat power of their new top-six against a mammoth opponent.

They’re a really good hockey team, said freshman forward Gavin Brindley. Lots of firepower there, some big guys who can skate. I just think (we were) playing really well defensively and taking care of our own zone and (letting) them make the mistakes that we could take advantage of.

The new top six, sporting Brindley’s promotion to the first line and second-year forward Mackie Samoskevich as the headliner of the second trio, had already found success on its Friday night debut. Totaling four points and finishing on 20 of Michigan’s 34 shots, the two lines were all over the ice during the overtime loss. Apparently fatigued by the finish, they left it all behind.

So as they sat on the bench after the third period Saturday night ahead of their second overtime in as many nights, that eerie feeling couldn’t help but begin to creep in for the Wolverines. Michigan had again done everything it could and yet somehow couldn’t lock up the Golden Gophers.

But that eerie feeling wasn’t always there.

The Wolverines came alive by dropping the puck, hoping to wash away Friday’s wounds. Michigan smothered the Gophers for the first ten minutes of play; on the back of none other than the same line changes that brought them success the night before.

But Minnesota is ranked second in the nation for a reason, so the Wolverines couldn’t hold off the Gophers for long. Minnesota came out of the break with renewed enthusiasm. A flurry of shots and two goals later, Michigan’s once-proud lead evaporated into a 3-2 deficit.

But when the Wolverines needed it most, the new top six responded.

Before the raucous cheers of Mariucci Arena could subside, freshman Jackson Hallum raced to the net and fired a shot from Minnesota goaltender Justen Close’s shot that made its way to none other than Adam Fantilli for a 3-3 tie.

They are a great team and it took everything for us to succeed, said Naurato. Proud of our guys for handling some adversity and just continuing to fight back and stick to the plan, it’s great.

The plan apparently was to trust the top six as the Gophers threw the sink at Michigan during a ferocious second period. Defending numerous offensive opportunities, including a 5-on-3 power play, the Wolverines top six led them through thick and thin en route to a 4-3 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

And in the midst of a nerve-wracking final frame, Michigan slipped one last time. With three minutes left, the Gophers had one last rabbit in the hat, just like the night before. Minnesota forward Logan Cooley lifted a backhand pass onto the stick from undefended forward Bryce Brodzinski.

Suddenly, the Wolverines were transported back to a nightmare. As time passed and Michigan pressed around the couch for the last time, dj vu crept in.

But for Michigan, led by its new top six, it wasn’t.

Things happen, it’s hockey, right? Brindley suspected. It’s a game and teams are going to score with two minutes left. It’s going to happen so it’s how you react and we won tonight and that’s all that matters.

It didn’t take much time either. Less than a minute into the final period, as Fantilli and Brindley traded for new legs, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes pierced the offensive zone and sent a pass to junior defenseman Jacob Truscott, who shot it back into the net. As Truscott erupted in walk-off triumph, Mariucci fell silent.

Making the once raw Mariucci lifeless requires almost perfection. To do this Saturday night, Michigan’s rejuvenated top six came through when it needed them most.