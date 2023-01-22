Sports
New top six propels Michigan hockey to 5-4 overtime victory
MINNEAPOLIS Saturday night’s two-minute break before extra time had an eerie feel.
It was a grim feeling, a sense of damnation, a sense that it’s going to happen again. A feeling all too familiar to the number 8 Michigan hockey team.
The Wolverines had been there before. They had seen the ending and it was not pleasant.
But in the moments that make or break entire seasons, Michigan (14-9-1 overall, 6-8 Big Ten) escaped the clutches of dj vu and defeated No. 2 Minnesota in a heavyweight, 5-4 overtime victory. Rejuvenated by lineup changes, the Wolverines took advantage of the double-threat power of their new top-six against a mammoth opponent.
They’re a really good hockey team, said freshman forward Gavin Brindley. Lots of firepower there, some big guys who can skate. I just think (we were) playing really well defensively and taking care of our own zone and (letting) them make the mistakes that we could take advantage of.
The new top six, sporting Brindley’s promotion to the first line and second-year forward Mackie Samoskevich as the headliner of the second trio, had already found success on its Friday night debut. Totaling four points and finishing on 20 of Michigan’s 34 shots, the two lines were all over the ice during the overtime loss. Apparently fatigued by the finish, they left it all behind.
So as they sat on the bench after the third period Saturday night ahead of their second overtime in as many nights, that eerie feeling couldn’t help but begin to creep in for the Wolverines. Michigan had again done everything it could and yet somehow couldn’t lock up the Golden Gophers.
But that eerie feeling wasn’t always there.
The Wolverines came alive by dropping the puck, hoping to wash away Friday’s wounds. Michigan smothered the Gophers for the first ten minutes of play; on the back of none other than the same line changes that brought them success the night before.
But Minnesota is ranked second in the nation for a reason, so the Wolverines couldn’t hold off the Gophers for long. Minnesota came out of the break with renewed enthusiasm. A flurry of shots and two goals later, Michigan’s once-proud lead evaporated into a 3-2 deficit.
But when the Wolverines needed it most, the new top six responded.
Before the raucous cheers of Mariucci Arena could subside, freshman Jackson Hallum raced to the net and fired a shot from Minnesota goaltender Justen Close’s shot that made its way to none other than Adam Fantilli for a 3-3 tie.
They are a great team and it took everything for us to succeed, said Naurato. Proud of our guys for handling some adversity and just continuing to fight back and stick to the plan, it’s great.
The plan apparently was to trust the top six as the Gophers threw the sink at Michigan during a ferocious second period. Defending numerous offensive opportunities, including a 5-on-3 power play, the Wolverines top six led them through thick and thin en route to a 4-3 lead going into the final 20 minutes.
And in the midst of a nerve-wracking final frame, Michigan slipped one last time. With three minutes left, the Gophers had one last rabbit in the hat, just like the night before. Minnesota forward Logan Cooley lifted a backhand pass onto the stick from undefended forward Bryce Brodzinski.
Suddenly, the Wolverines were transported back to a nightmare. As time passed and Michigan pressed around the couch for the last time, dj vu crept in.
But for Michigan, led by its new top six, it wasn’t.
Things happen, it’s hockey, right? Brindley suspected. It’s a game and teams are going to score with two minutes left. It’s going to happen so it’s how you react and we won tonight and that’s all that matters.
It didn’t take much time either. Less than a minute into the final period, as Fantilli and Brindley traded for new legs, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes pierced the offensive zone and sent a pass to junior defenseman Jacob Truscott, who shot it back into the net. As Truscott erupted in walk-off triumph, Mariucci fell silent.
Making the once raw Mariucci lifeless requires almost perfection. To do this Saturday night, Michigan’s rejuvenated top six came through when it needed them most.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.michigandaily.com/ice-hockey/new-look-top-six-propels-michigan-to-5-4-victory/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New top six propels Michigan hockey to 5-4 overtime victory
- Calls to investigate BBC chief’s involvement in Boris Johnson loan
- Fashion sneakers propel sustainable rubber in Brazil Amazon
- White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was expected to resign after the State of the Union address
- Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen brings home a Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 stunt worth over Rs. 1.63 crore
- ‘One of the most powerful people’: UK lawmaker praises PM Modi amid BCC documentary row
- By hosting a century of NU, Ganjar Pranowo accompanies President Joko Widodo to do so. Puan Maharani was also present
- James Cameron Is Ready To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli In Hollywood: If You Ever Want To Make A Movie, Let’s Talk About It
- Aussie tennis legend Sam Stosur reveals the biggest regret of her glittering 24-year career
- Jeremy Renner says he broke ’30 plus’ bones in snowplow accident | Ents & Arts News
- As advanced prostate cancer rises, doctors encourage aggressive testing
- Imran Khan’s party accuses opposition PDM of using influence to elect its ‘straw man’ as Punjab goalkeeper CM