No. Wisconsin’s 7/8 Buckeyes Post Road Shutout, 2-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes





Box Score Columbus, Ohio After 27 saves from Jakub Dobes, a second-period goal from Tate Singleton, and a strong night on the penalty kill, the No. 7/8 Ohio State men’s hockey team skated to a 2-0 shutout win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center on Saturday . Ohio State, which won three of four games in the regular season vs. Wisconsin, improves to 16-9-1 year-over-year and 9-7-0-0-0-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 10-14-0 and has a 3-11-0-0-0 B1G mark. Next one Ohio State is off next weekend before Penn State is held at Value City Arena on February 3-4.

The teams meet at 7pm in game one, on Big Ten Plus, and at 6:30pm in game two on BTN. Ohio State Radio will broadcast both games.

Single game tickets, group tickets and mini-subscriptions are all on sale now, with more information at com/tickets. Parking is free at all home games in VCA.

Penn State Series Promotions I quote head coach Steve Rohlik This was a great win on the road. The key was killing the early 5-on-3 power play. Jakub played superbly. Now we will regroup and get better in the next two weeks and be ready to go. I quote senior forward Tate Singleton It was a great fallback win. Everyone bought in and played their game. Dobes kept us in the game all night and we did our job to help him. It was a great team win. The short story Wisconsin had 10 shots on target in the first 20 minutes, with the Buckeyes putting nine on the net.

Eight minutes into the game, the Buckeyes faced a two-minute 5-on-3 power play on a touch from behind penalty and a throw-in violation on the ensuing throw-in. The Buckeyes managed to kill the chance, giving UW just three shots at the net in two minutes.

At 6:24 of the second, Tate Singleton opened the scoring with a 4-on-4 goal. From close range of the Buckeye goal, Mason Lohrei sent a pass to Singleton at the Badger blueline. He drove into the zone through the right lane and scored from close range on the throw-in spot. Stephen Halliday had the second assist on the tally, Singleton’s sixth of the year.

Jakub Dobes had 12 saves in the period for Ohio State, with the Buckeyes placing nine shots at the net. Ohio State got one power play opportunity in the second, Wisconsin got two.

Ohio State limited the Badgers to five shots on target in the third period to maintain the one-goal lead. The Buckeyes had nine shots at the net in stanza and their only two power play opportunities.

Wisconsin pulled its goaltender late and Ohio State sealed the win with an empty net score at 19:29. Matt Cassidy won the race to the puck in the UW zone and put it around the boards to Tyler Duke on point. He found Davis Burnside in the high slot and converted for a 2-0 Ohio State lead.

Each team finished the game with 27 shots on target. Dobes played 59:55 for Ohio State and picked up his third shutout of the year and sixth of his career.

The Buckeyes blocked 15 badger shots. Cole McWard, Lohrei, Halliday and Cassidy had two blocks each. Wisconsin had 18 shot blocks.

Ohio State went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill in the game and failed to convert its three power play chances.

Lohrei leads the Buckeyes with 19 assists and is third with 20 points. Halliday has a team-best 25 points and ranks second with 18 assists.

Burnside shares the team’s goal lead with Cam Thiesing with 11 each.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/no-7-8-buckeyes-post-road-shutout-of-wisconsin-2-0/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos