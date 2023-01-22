NFL Sideline Heaters can be dangerous

With the league round of the NFL playoffs kicking off on Saturday, the teams with coveted home field advantage will enjoy all the quintessential luxuries of home play, including sleeping in their own beds and the promise of loud fans cheering for them. The teams playing in colder climates, including Kansas City, Philadelphia and Buffalo, have another advantage: they know they don’t have to stand near the sideline heaters for too long.

You have layers of gear on, so you can’t really feel the direct heat, but then you smell something, said Ike Boettger, an offensive lineman for the Bills. You just smell that smell of burning clothes and you know someone has gotten a little too close.

When temperatures drop late in the NFL season, minor sideline burns and scorched skin have become rites of passage. For some players, the smell of burnt cotton, the sight of melted cleats, and the occasional scorched body part are synonymous with winter football.

I mean, if you didn’t, you weren’t playing football in cold weather, said Scott Chandler, a retired tight end who spent nearly five seasons with the Bills after starting his NFL career in sunny San Diego. Just as small children find out by touching the stove that it is hot, you have to learn in the same way as football players.