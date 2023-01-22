Sports
NFL Sideline Heaters can be dangerous
With the league round of the NFL playoffs kicking off on Saturday, the teams with coveted home field advantage will enjoy all the quintessential luxuries of home play, including sleeping in their own beds and the promise of loud fans cheering for them. The teams playing in colder climates, including Kansas City, Philadelphia and Buffalo, have another advantage: they know they don’t have to stand near the sideline heaters for too long.
You have layers of gear on, so you can’t really feel the direct heat, but then you smell something, said Ike Boettger, an offensive lineman for the Bills. You just smell that smell of burning clothes and you know someone has gotten a little too close.
When temperatures drop late in the NFL season, minor sideline burns and scorched skin have become rites of passage. For some players, the smell of burnt cotton, the sight of melted cleats, and the occasional scorched body part are synonymous with winter football.
I mean, if you didn’t, you weren’t playing football in cold weather, said Scott Chandler, a retired tight end who spent nearly five seasons with the Bills after starting his NFL career in sunny San Diego. Just as small children find out by touching the stove that it is hot, you have to learn in the same way as football players.
The fires extend past the players. Last January, a Falcons public relations officer, Gaby Moran, stood on the sidelines for a game against the Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. With windy conditions and snow in the air, and the temperature in the 20s, another Falcons employee yelled to Moran that she had caught fire.
Moran said she looked down and saw the bottom of her coat on fire, ignited by the giant stove she’d been standing near to keep warm. We’re just starting to beat the bottom, Moran said. I completely forgot to stop, drop and roll. A trail of feathers from her damaged coat flew as she ran to the dressing room to get a new one.
For many players, seeing members of the team’s medical or communications staff also suffer the fury of the sideline heaters often leads to laughter and makes the cold more bearable.
That was always my favorite, said Lee Smith, a retired tight end who played 10 seasons in Buffalo, Atlanta and Oakland. The doctors and stuff over there with the heater; I hope all doctors burn persimmons.
The heaters aren’t the only place players look for heat, of course, although they might get the job done the quickest. Sideline benches are often heated with slots for players’ hands and feet. There are also helmet warmers, hand warmers like those available at your local gas station, and oversized jackets that are quickly delivered by team personnel when players come off the field.
Many linemen also try to keep warm by staying on the field during timeouts and other breaks, collaborating in a sort of pyramid formation with players pivoting to take the brunt of the wind. Some players lather themselves with petroleum jelly or weather-resistant cream and wear latex gloves designed for doctors and nurses under their football gloves.
Some players purposefully wear less when temperatures drop, at least long enough to show it off. Prior to the Seattle Seahawks game against Kansas City in December, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf told reporters he didn’t care about the cold and might come out shirtless. On match day, he fulfilled that promise with some of his teammates as they took to the pitch for warm-ups, despite sub-12C temperatures (and ample face and head coverings).
Not moving a shirt or sleeves in the cold is often seen as a way of showing toughness. Some players see the strategy as nonsensical.
“I’ll show my toughness when I lay my hands on you,” Smith said. Seeing a defensive end in his swimming trunks before the game while it was snowing certainly didn’t intimidate me; made me think those guys are a goofball.
Boettger, who played college football in frigid temperatures at the University of Iowa, recalls once burning the inside of his helmet by leaving it on a warmer for too long. So playing for the Bills wasn’t much of an adjustment.
The coldest game he says he has ever played took place in December in Chicago, when the temperature was below 10 degrees and the wind was blowing 20 miles per hour. Boettger put his helmet on a warmer that didn’t work that day, and when he tried to put it back on, the cushions inside were frozen.
Still, Boettger said he had always been a fan of cold-weather games because they keep the defense from playing as fast as usual and make some opponents uncomfortable.
The best thing about it is that the big guys usually love it and the little guys usually absolutely hate it because we have more insulation built in, said Boettger, who is listed at 6 feet 6,236 pounds.
Ten of the NFL’s 32 teams have dome or retractable roof stadiums. Whenever a game is affected by a lot of snow or rain, questions arise about the benefits of playing football outside. Earlier this season, the Bills game against the Cleveland Browns had to be moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to snow. (The lions play in a dome.)
It’s always been part of the game, said Smith, who opposes playing indoors. You could make the same argument for the heat in South Florida. I promise it’s harder to get from Buffalo to Miami than it is from Miami to Buffalo.
As teams build stadiums, many are considering adding a dome to have more control over the on-field climate (and to make a stronger case for hosting major events like the Super Bowl). But not all teams try to escape the cold. 2026, the Bills plan to unveil a $1.4 billion stadium without a roof.
So don’t get too close to the heaters.
