Night 6 live scores, updates, Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov, Andy Murray loses to Roberto Bautista Agut, blog, results, highlights

Novak Djokovic’s hamstring injury remains the biggest mystery hanging over the Australian Open, but it didn’t restrict the nine-time champion enough to stop him from reaching the fourth round.

Plus, Andy Murray’s tournament is finally over after yet another epic match, while Alexei Popyrin failed to secure a spot in the fourth round.

Follow Night 6 of the Australian Open in our live blog below!

Dokic lowkey grills Novak for a laugh

DJOKOVIC LIMTS TO FOURTH ROUND

Novak Djokovic’s body works against him. But his mind, and what’s still working underneath, is enough for now.

If there was such a thing as a grueling straight sets victory, this was it, with the nine-time Australian Open champion spending three hours and seven minutes on court before taking a 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4 claimed victory. about No.27 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic came into the match with a hamstring injury and was clearly limited in Saturday night’s encounter – falling onto the pitch, stumbling around and proving unable to run for balls throughout.

But even with his trademark movement restriction, the Serb did enough to continue his career-long dominance of Dimitrov.

The question now is whether Djokovic can continue to recover and get to a state where he is fit enough to beat Australian energizer bunny Alex de Minaur in the fourth round in what is sure to be a Monday night center court duel.

Fears over Djokovic’s hamstring injury grew louder ahead of the match after a photo was revealed of him practicing for the third round of the duel with Grigor Dimitrov.

Djokovic was seen with much heavier tape running up and down his leg as he prepared for the Rod Laver Arena.

Aussie tennis great Wally Masur stated that Djokovic was just a 55-45 favorite heading into the match.

But the Serb immediately allayed his injury fears in the opening game, becoming the first man to break Dimitrov’s serve of the entire tournament.

He just looks so balanced. That backhand down the line – man he dialed in, Aussie great Mark Philippoussis raved about comment.

Dimitrov was able to salvage a set point thanks to his own good backhand at 30-40 and 5-3, then a second after a strong second serve (a long mistake from him against Djokovic), and a third with an ace.

Mixed results for Australian men

At one point, Djokovic opted not to slide for a ball on his right, perhaps due to his hamstring problem, and a few points later, he stopped midway after a disturbing whoop and some limping.

Another scary stumbling block saw Dimitrov earn a break point at 30-40 – whereupon Djokovic got a time violation – and the Serb then sent a forehand long to give up the break for 5-5. It was the first time Djokovic had been broken all tournament.

He is at least 20 percent of the boil from where he was, Robbie Koenig said in commentary.

Novak Djokovic was sore and angry.

In the ensuing match, Djokovic gave up the point total twice, after which he complained about the previous time violation to the chair umpire.

Good Good Good. Well done. First time in the entire set, breaking point, you’re giving me a time violation. Just as I was about to hand over the ball. Well done,” Djokovic told John Blom.

Djokovic then had to save a set point at 30-40, this one with an ace, then another with a body serve before enforcing the tiebreak with his third ace of the match.

Just as things started to look bad, the nine-time champion lifted to take a 5-2 tiebreak lead. It soon subsided, with Dimitrov picking up serve again, before the pair traded set point saves.

Finally, Djokovic’s fifth – the sets eighth – came after a 23-shot rally. After 77 minutes he got into the net (risking a pass) but managed to get a racket on the ball and dropped it for a 7-6(7) set.

He then slumped down to court exhausted.

Djokovic called physio and got work done on his left hamstring during a medical time-out.

He had the first break chances of the second set in a lengthy fourth game, but Dimitrov was brilliant to hold – after one point he left the Serb prostrate and sore on the floor. It took the pair 31 minutes to make it 2-2.

Another break chance at 30-40 and 2-3, thanks to Dimitrov’s 10th unforced error of the set, was claimed by Djokovic after a long backhand rally.

From there, the Serb climbed to a 6-3 set win and what suddenly felt like an insurmountable lead – even more so when he broke after an 11-minute opening game to lead the third set 1-0.

To sum up the game, Dimitrov gave up another break, then clawed one back – then was broken as Djokovic stumbled to his bench.

On a fourth break in a row, Djokovic made a double fault on the actual break point.

But he had enough reserves to stumble across the line from there.

Demon dominates in straight set win

DRAWN TO ANOTHER EPIC MURRAY

Andy Murray’s incredible reputation in the tennis world only grew on Saturday night, somehow battling for another three and a half hours.

But in the end, the man with the metal hip just couldn’t keep up his miracle run at the Australian Open.

After his ridiculous 4am finish against Thanasi Kokkinakis, Murray was always physically behind No. 24 Roberto Bautista Agut, but somehow dragged it back to four sets.

But in the end, Murray fell to a hugely supportive crowd 6-1 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4.

He left everything there. He couldn’t have tried harder today, Laura Robson said in her commentary.

Murray, who was spotted at Melbourne Park just four hours after leaving the ground after his second round match, faced the man who beat him here in 2019 – when tournament organizers thought Murray was retiring and paid tribute to him after the match brought him.

On Saturday night, the Scot lost 11 of the first 12 points to quickly fall behind 3-0, then was broken again before dropping the opening set 6-1.

Bautista Agut then got the opening break of the second set and consolidated for 3-1, with Murray looking very much like a man with a metal hip who has already played 10 hours of competitive tennis this week.

Yet somehow Murray recovered, perhaps thanks to an incredibly boisterous crowd in his favour, and in a thrilling tiebreak he came back from 4-6 down and then took advantage of a foul by the Spaniard on set point to end the game with to win 7-6. ).

Murray’s energy seemed to run out in a third set, which was won 6-3 by Bautista Agut, leaving the Briton needing a third consecutive five-setter to keep his tournament alive.

He managed to break for 2-0 to open the fourth set, but gave it back straight away.

As the clock approached three and a half hours, Murray’s time in the tournament began to run out, as he was broken for 4–5, giving Bautista Agut a chance to serve out the match.

Bautista Agut not only breaks Murray, but also his heart, the commentator said.

Murray came to 0-30 in the following game

On the women’s side, a stir was brewing as No. 4 Caroline Garcia dropped the first set to unseeded German Laura Siegemund, though the Frenchwoman quickly recovered to take the next sets and win the match, 1-6 6-3 6- 3.

Zhu Lin's emotional interview after the game

IT’S A CIRCUS: USA STAR EXPLODES

Lucky loser Michael Mmoh blew up deluxe at the chair umpire in his all-American clash with JJ Wolf at a rambunctious KIA Arena, begging chair umpire Simon Cannavan to control a rocking mob he called a circus.

Mmoh led 4-2 in the opening set before collapsing miserably as world number 67 Wolf won the next four games in a row to win the set 6-4.

Mmoh made only six winners on 15 unforced errors. But instead of worrying about his poor play, he vented his frustrations towards the referee, saying, “You’re doing a terrible job of controlling the crowd.”

Michael Mmoh complains to the chair umpire.

Horrible! Are you doing well? Control this mob? Are you doing well? Yes or no?

Yes or no? Will you manage to control this crowd? Yes or no? Control this mob! Where is the supervisor?

The umpire was heard to say: I will do more if you wish.

Mmoh replied: I want you to do a lot more. Much more. Control the crowd! Control the damn crowd!

As Mmoh walked back to court to begin the second set, he resumed his complaints, saying, It’s a circus!

Cannavan responded by addressing the crowd to command respect.

I could kindly ask you to lower the conversation level, please, as both players can hear what you are saying, thanks, Cannavan said.

But Mmoh’s horror collapse continued, losing the next five games before finally earning a hold to make it 5-1 in the second set.

However, he couldn’t find his way back into the match as Wolf completed the defeat 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Djoker advances despite hamstring anxiety

STAR ROOKS ABOUT FALSE AFTER UMPIRE’S DECISION SLEEPING IN BIZARRE MOMENT

America Alison Riske-Amritraj explained exactly what happened in her dramatic doubles match against a chair umpire on Friday.

Riske-Amritraj hit a ball into an opponent’s body and apologized after the point, but umpire Nico Helwert bizarrely called a point penalty against her for interference (talking during the point).

Any repetition would have shown Helwert wrong, but he maintained his position, leaving Riske-Amritraj furious.

That’s fucking ridiculous… is he sleeping? she said angrily to a supervisor.

On Saturday, she responded to a tweet about the matter, blaming the opponent.

She should have called it off herself and the referee then apologized for his incorrect ruling, which I accepted, she said.

Bad sportsmanship and cheating happen all the time, especially with the juniors. Parents/players spend too much time, money and mental energy on that experience.

As you can see, I am extremely passionate about helping the tennis future here. If you are working on an exciting piece of line calling or VAR technology and need help with funding/scaling, DM me.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN NIGHT 6 ORDER OF GAMES (All times AEDT)

Evening session from 7pm

Rod Laver Arena

[4] Novak Djokovic (SRB) defeated [27] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 7-6(7) 6-3 6-4

Magda Linette (POL) vs [19] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Show court 1

[24] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) def. Andy Murray (GBR) 6-1 6-7(7) 6-3 6-4

John Cain Arena

Ben Shelton (USA) defeated Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-4

KIA Arena

[4] Caroline Garcia (FRA) def. Laura Siegemund (GER) 1-6 6-3 6-3

Follow the Australian Open in the live blog below!