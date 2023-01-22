Wilmington/Stoneham Co-Op Girls Hockey: Marauders win in round two | Sport

Connect with us

STONEHAM On a four-game win streak, including the added drama of back-to-back overtime success last week, the Stoneham-Wilmington girls’ hockey team were on the hunt for more as they hosted Belmont, a team they beat 2-1 in their season opener.

But Belmont, fresh off a pair of recent one-goal defeats to Reading and Arlington, two top girls’ hockey programs, would not be denied, handing Stoneham-Wilmington a 4-1 defeat in Monday’s matinee.

It’s a common sports cliché, but this game was much closer than the final score indicated. Scoreless throughout the first period, each club grabbed a goal by a minute in the second and played toe-to-toe until the final frame as Belmont began to inflict irreparable damage.

Despite the pain of a loss, I have no problem with this game, said coach John Lapiana, who now has an overall record of 7-3 at the halfway point of the season. This was one of the better efforts I’ve seen all season.

However, there was one notable stumbling block. Sometimes the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters were overly generous, not so much to their opponent, but rather to each other. Instead of completing promising rushes, the forwards attempted to drop the puck onto a trailer, occasionally making an ill-advised blind pass. There were at least half a dozen such attempts and none resulted in a shot hitting the net. This new wrinkle wiped out potential scoring opportunities.

We work on entering the zone, and sometimes we get into a groove, a rut, or a habit, Lapiana explained. One of our zone entrances is a drop pass, but you need to know who’s behind you and you need to know if that person is a right or left handed shooter. That makes all the difference in the world. So I have to give credit to the girls for trying to apply what they learned, but the performance needs tweaking.

Belmont’s skaters were defensively savvy, equally adept with poke checks and blocked shots. While Stoneham-Wilmington enjoyed their fair share of momentum swings and outsmarted their opponent in the first period by a 9-7 margin, many of the higher percentages never reached goaltender Bridget Gray.

Coming in today, we talked about low shots and rebounds, but if you noticed, we weren’t getting as many pucks through to the net as we would have liked, Lapiana said. There were many blocked shots, one Belmont player alone had seven blocked shots at the net. Give them credit.

With 9:50 left in the second period, Belmont’s Charlotte Wright came in and beat Stoneham-Wilmington’s first-choice goalkeeper Maddie Sainato on a one-time timer on a feed from behind the net. Just over a minute later, Katelin Hally, anchored in the high slot, collected a centering pass and drilled the tying goal at waist level, glove side. Linemates Lily MacKenzie and Ava Krasco got assists on Hally’s 7th goal of the season.

The third period belonged entirely to Belmont. Mia Taylor retook the lead, 2-1, by deflecting a puck into the middle of the boards with 13:51 left. Her younger sister Sadie later added a few insurance goals, 5 minutes apart, both from tips. Sainato, like most goaltenders, proved susceptible to deflected pucks at close range.

I think it’s pretty obvious you’re not going to beat Maddie all the way, Lapiana said. You will have to get in her way, avert or redirect her eyes. Belmont has done a good job of that.

Just days earlier, the 6-4 Wakefield Warriors paid a visit and forced a showdown. Stoneham-Wilmington took an early 1-0 lead over Ashley Mercier’s third of the season, from Hally and MacKenzie. Six goals, three apiece, were tallied in a frenzied second period that ended with Stoneham-Wilmington leading, 4-3. SW scorers included MacKenzie with a pair and Hally. Mercier added a few helpers and is currently third on the team in scoring. Wakefield tied the score at 4–4 in the opening minute of the third stanza and the combatants soon skated four to four into extra time. They weren’t on the ice for long, though, as Gabby Daniels took just 28 seconds to deliver the game-ending heroics.

Stoneham-Wilmington traveled to Bishop-Fenwick on Wednesday night (results after press time) and will then visit Reading at the Burbank Ice Arena on January 25 at 6pm

