Huskies fall in Opener at Drake





DES MOINES, Iowa The Northern Illinois University men’s tennis team fell to Drake 4-1 at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center in Saturday night’s double game opener. Christopher Norlin picked up his first double match win in the rout. “Really proud of our guys tonight,” said the NIU head coach Patrick Fisher . “Drake is always good, and we played a lot of games tonight, it started to get tight eventually. We played with such spirit, class and we didn’t give back. Really happy for (Christopher) Norlin, he earned his first double win. Tomorrow we play against Marquette, it won’t be easy, but we’ll be ready for tomorrow.’ In doubles, the Bulldogs took the game at number one before clinching victory with a 6–4 victory over runners-up Jeremy Schifris and Evan Fragistas. Norlin scored a 6-2, 6-3 singles win for the Huskies over Will Blevins. At number three, Michael Vollbach lost the first set 6-2, but was in a tiebreak in the second set when the dual was called. by Oliver Valentinsson number one game was not finished either. Drake took a straight win over two, four and five to take the four points and the win as they improved to 3-0 on the season. The Huskies return to action on Sunday, January 22 when they face Marquette in a neutral matchup in Des Moines at 10 AM. Drake 4, NIU 1 Single people

1.Jeremy Schifris (Drake) vs. Oliver Valentinson (NIU) 7-5, 5-2 unfinished

2. Matija Matic (Drake) defeats. Cheng And Tsai (NIU) 6-3, 7-6 (4)

3. Oliver Johansson (Drake) vs. Michael Vollbach (NIU) 6-2, 6-6 unfinished

4. Evan Fragistas (Drake) defeats. Examine Gastambide Arastia (NIU) 6-2, 6-3

5. Defeats Markus Bolin (Drake). Armin Kostojan (NIU) 6-2, 6-4

6. Christopher Norlin (NIU) def. Will Blevins (Drake) 6-2, 6-3 Doubles 1. Matija Matic/Oliver Johansson (Drake) def. Michael Vollbach / Cheng And Tsai (NIU) 6-0

2. Jeremy Schifris/Evan Fragistas (Drake) def. Oliver Valentinson / Armin Kostojan (NIU) 6-4

3. Reid Jarvis/Matthew Clegg (Drake) vs. Christopher Knutson / Christopher Norlin (NIU) 5-4 unfinished

