David Warner put in place by Ollie Davies, names him champion, Sydney Sixers vs Thunder BBL derby, video

Become champion or champion.

Sydney Thunder youngster Ollie Davies learned that the hard way when he went batting at the BBL derby at the SCG on Saturday night.

Chasing the Sydney Sixers 187 in aggregate, the Thunder ran into trouble early on, losing two quick wickets as Matthew Gilkes and Blake Nikitaras went off cheap.

Davies walked out to join opener David Warner in the crease but was greeted with the word no cricketer wants to hear.

Warner said, How’s your champion, to which Davies immediately fired back, Hey don’t champ me mate.

Don’t champ me mate, Warner repeated, laughing at his teammates’ request.

The Australian Test opener then gave his incoming batting partner a few words of advice about the SCG pitch, which proved difficult to hit.

When he dug it into the wicket I thought I had all the time in the world and I just swerved through it, explained Warner.

It just traps (in the field) a faction mate, it probably won’t cost you anything.

Full face (of the bat). Go rock star.

The hilarious exchange was picked up by the Fox Cricket microphones and Warner’s deadly use of champion and rock star on his younger teammate did not go unnoticed by the commentators.

David Warner knows he's the best dog. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Ollie Davies didn't like to be champion. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Fox Crickets Mark Howard said: Dropped a champion on him and he didn’t enjoy it!

Mark Waugh added: champion and rock star. Some good combos early on for young Ollie Davies.

As for the game itself, Davies was out for two soon after and Warner top-scored for the Thunder with just 16 as they collapsed to be all of us for 62, giving the Sixers a 125-run win.

Earlier, Steve Smith beat his second BBL century in a week to help the Sixers post an impressive total of 187.

Smith batted the Thunders bowlers to all parts of the SCG, bringing up his hundred with a massive six.

He reached triple figures off 56 balls and finished 125 not out (66 balls) in a sensational innings with nine sixes.

Smith and captain Moises Henriques (45 not off 46 balls) combined for a 155-run partnership, the highest of the Sixers season.

It was Steve Smith's night at the SCG. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket: ‘He just put an absolute clinic here tonight, kind of an exhibition tonight.

He turned into the Hulk tonight.

I am speechless, said Moises Henriques.

That was unbelievable. Some of those shots, I was on the other side just stunned.

Remarkably, the explosive knock was Smith’s second Big Bash century in the span of a week, following his hundred in the Sixers’ victory over the Adelaide Strikers at Coffs Harbour.

Before his return to the magenta, a male Sixers player had never made a century in Big Bash history. Now they have two, both courtesy of Smith.