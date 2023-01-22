Lakshay School of Cricket log 119-run victory: The Tribune India





Tribune news service Chandigarh, January 21 Lakshay School of Cricket (LSC) beat YMCA by 119 runs in a Sub-Junior Challenger League match today. Batting first, LSC scored 250/8 in 30 overs with the help of Jaya Aditya Dogra (77), Kartk Rana (33) and Shourya Kapoor (32). Kushal Japlot (18) was another notable goalscorer for the side. Kanha Rathore claimed two wickets while Soumil Kaushal took one. In reply, YMCA posted 131/9 in 23.5 overs. Shivansh Chaudhary (44) remained the lead scorer, while Arman and 12 Anmol contributed 12 runs each. Dogra claimed three wickets while Shedev Tanwar took two for the bowling side. Sector 44 school log won In another match, St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, DPS beat Mohali, by 131 runs. The Sector 44 outfit posted 277/4 in 30 overs. Paras Dhamija scored 138 points while Adhiraaj Kurl added 63 points to the total. Harjagteshwar (35) was another notable goalscorer for the side. Akshit Saroa claimed 2/41 for the bowling side. In reply, the Mohali outfit posted 146/8 in 30 overs. Abhishek Rana (39), Saroa (34) and Gursharanpreet (25) were notable goalscorers for the side. Pushpinder Singh claimed two wickets while Kqnish Singla, Hitansh and Baljeet Singh each took one wicket for the bowling side.

