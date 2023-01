Final Results Boston College Eagle Elite Invitational | Battle in Beantown final results

Storr, Conn. – The University of Connecticut track and field teams put in strong performances at the Boston College Eagle Elite Invitational on Friday and the Battle at Beantown on Saturday.

Both teams continued to set many personal bests and high numbers this weekend. The distance runners entered the first meeting, and both track and field athletes competed in the second in a two-day meeting event.

At the Eagle Elite Invitational, there were a total of 13 top five results. The highlight was the day for the men James Maniscalco as he finished first in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:18.98. Also, Christopher Lepore would set a personal best and take second place with a time of 8:19.70. Three additional men would set personal bests in the 800 meters and the mile.

In the women’s event, three runners would also set personal bests at the Eagle Elite Invitational. The highlight was the day Jenna Zydanowicz as she set a personal best in the Mile with a time of 4:48.20 and placed second. That time marks her 10th all-time in the Indoor Mile at UConn. Chloe Thomas would also finish in the top five in the Mile with a time of 4:48.30.

At the Battle in Beantown, there were a total of 26 top five results. Highlights of the day for the men included Joey O’Brien and Terrell Williams . O’Brien placed first in the 300 meters with a time of 33.55. That time is #1 all-time at UConn in the Indoor 300m. Then Williams would break his previous personal best in the 60 hurdles this weekend. He finished second with a time of 7.73. That time is the sixth best time in the country this season.

In addition, three other results for the men reached the all-time top ten at UConn. Mark Morrisson sixth all-time in the indoor long jump (7.52 m), Wellington Ventura is seventh all-time in the Indoor 200m (21.41), and Travis Roux is tenth all-time in the indoor weight throw (19.18 m).

Highlights of the day for the women were Sophie Wittman , A’Liyah Thomas and Caroline Rice . All three contestants reached the all-time top ten at UConn. Wittmann is tied for third all-time in the indoor pole vault (3.75 m), Thomas is tenth all-time in the indoor long jump (5.91 m), and Rice is sixth all-time in the indoor 600 m (1:36.61) .

Track & Field Director Beth Alford-Sullivan is proud of the way both teams put in great performances for the third time this indoor season.

“It was a great game yesterday and here at the game today,” said Alford-Sullivan. “We’ve won a lot of events and seen a lot of personal bests.”

Next one

The Huskies will compete in the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge at the Nike Track & Field Center, The Armory in New York City.

At Boston College Eagle Elite Invitational

On the track…

For the men:

PR for Josh Stone in the 800m (5th, 1:56.30)

PR for Mohammed Shareef in the Mile (4th, 4:08.73), PR for Samuel Geisler in the mile (5th, 4:11.34)

James Maniscalco in the 3,000m (1st, 8:18.98), PR for Christopher Lepore (2nd, 8:19.70)

For the women:

Elise O’Leary in the 800m (2nd, 2:11.56), PR for Megan Perrotta (3rd, 2:11.90)

PR for Jenna Zydanowicz in the mile (2nd, 4:48.20), Chloe Thomas (3rd, 4:48.30)

Randy Burr in the 3,000m (1st, 9:43.62), Caroline Towell (2nd, 9:57.52), PR for Caroline Webb (3rd, 9:59.34), Rachel Woodruff (4th, 10:00.09)

At battle in Beantown

On the track…

For the men:

For the women:

In the field…

For the men:

Casey Savage in the high jump (4th, 1.99m), PR in the long jump (2nd, 7.03m)

Travis Snyder in the pole vault (1st, 5.30m), PR for Patrick Oatsman (4th, 4.85m)

PR for Travis Roux in the weight throw (5th, 19.18 m)

PR for Mark Morrisson in the long jump (1st, 7.52m)

PR for Garrett McHeard in the shot put (4th, 15.71 m), PR for Jack Foster (5th, 15.40 m)

PR for Jordan Harrell in the triple jump (2nd place, 14.62m)

For the women: