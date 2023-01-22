Extended term in violation of Guyana Cricket Act – Roger Harper

By Sean Devers

FORMER Guyana captain and West Indies off-spinning all-rounder, Roger Harper wants parliament to intervene in what he calls the trampling of the Guyana Cricket Act.

Harper, 59, who served as West Indies Coach and Chairman of the Regional Selectors, is outraged by the way the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) is making a deliberate attempt to cast a bad light on the GCA and make it of decisions in violation of the Guyana Cricket Act.

The Guyana Cricket Act stipulates that the GCB must hold elections every two years, but unlike the Cricket Act, the GCB’s current executives have taken the opportunity, having not had a single election since the installation of the Cricket Board under the Cricket Act, to extend the term of office from two years to four years.

In my opinion it seems like the work of parliament is a joke because so much time, money and energy has gone into coming up with the Cricket Act, which at the time was supposed to guide and direct our cricket and resolve all conflicts . said Harper, who played 25 Tests and 105 ODIs in an international career that lasted from 1983 to 1996.

The body elected under that law is now changing the term from two to four years. We must be joking! And nothing has been said about that. I do not know whether Parliament is aware of this.

Harper further pointed out that these things have been done in a very underhanded and sneaky way, again in violation of the Guyana Cricket Act.

Harper, who took 567 wickets and earned 10 tons from 200 First Class games, explained that Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster, who was elected GCB Vice President with responsibility for Cricket Development, was also elected as director of the CWI.

The law specifically states that either the Chairman of the GCB Cricket Development Committee or the Chairman of the GCB Senior Selection Committee must be a representative on the CWI.

Mr. Foster was removed as director and Mr. Seeram, the Chairman of Selectors, was not the one to replace him.

Instead, the recently elected chairman of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) was elected. Now, that’s all against the Cricket Act, but then again, you know you’re not hearing anything. Parliament asks no questions, no one complains about the DCC president.

According to Harper, in the recently concluded DCB elections, the ombudsman cited the law that gave him the authority to hold the election, but then trampled on the same law by overriding objections that a show of hands should be voted on.

This was done for a specific purpose, they wanted to see who voted for whom. There are indications that a member of the GCA, who is a member of the GCB, fell victim to his voting behavior in the DCB elections.

Many things have changed, the law is there, but many things have been done that are against the law and decisions that have been made have been made public by Harper, rated as one of the best fielders in International Cricket.

The Vice-President of the GCA believes that the media should start asking serious questions.

What is the rationale for the law, what gives the GCB the authority to do these things and why is it being done in the first place?

On the issue of GCA members not functioning in their positions, Harper said he was elected as the first vice president of the DCB and did not know who represented the DCB at GCB meetings as it was never discussed.

You can go through all the minutes of the DCB, it’s not in there, so we don’t know how they were chosen, Harper revealed.

My focus is on helping produce cricketers entering GCA tournaments who can play at the highest level.

Over the years, Georgetown has had most of the best players in Demerara, while the other areas under the DCB struggled. Very little is being done to improve the game in those areas, Harper concluded.

GCA, despite being the most successful association under the DCB, has no executives in the DCB.