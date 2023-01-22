Gators offer former Houston linebacker





Florida has already added two linebackers from the transfer portal this offseason, and it looks like they won’t be stopping any time soon. The Gators extended an offer to former Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery the same day his name appeared in the portal. Nunnery officially entered the portal on Thursday, January 19, one day after the January 18 deadline. Despite his name appearing after the deadline, programs are given 48 hours to officially enter a player’s name into the portal. Because Nunnery notified Houston before the deadline, he is deemed eligible for the transfer portal. Buy Gators tickets The 6-foot-2-inch, 205-pound linebacker spent four years with Houston, appearing in 25 games and recording a total of 81 tackles (41 solo), eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and forcing one fumble. He is expected to play the WILL linebacker spot if he accepts the offer and joins Orange and Blue. Florida has already added seven players from the portal in various positions. All seven players, including former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, are enrolled in classes, on campus, and ready to participate in spring training. With former Kentucky offensive lineman Kiyaunta visiting Goodwinon campus this weekend, the Gators could be on track to have double-digit transfer players on their roster for 2023. How to Follow the Florida Football Scholarship Schedule for 2023









