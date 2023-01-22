Wrestling cruises to home win over Queens





LOUISVILLE, Ky. In his second home duel of the season, Bellarmine wrestling produced a convincing 36-3 victory over Queens on Saturday night. The fighting started at 141 and the first game yielded Queens’ lone points of the night. Bellarmine went on to record nine consecutive wins and add extra points in the last four games. “We had a lot of output tonight”, said Knights Head Coach Ned Schuck said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team’s attitude and effort. Our consistency continues to improve with every match. It’s easy to see their confidence grow in the way they struggle and with every score in their matches. We can’t can’t wait to get back in the room to build further in preparation for VMI at home on Friday!” Zac Cowan began Bellarmine’s scoring with a 21-9 win over Nico D’Amico on 149. Cowan’s win was his second straight fight by over 20 points. With the team score 4-3 Bellarmine early, Grant O’Dell pushed Bellarmine further ahead with a thrilling 3-1 victory by decision in extra time over Toure Moore at 157. Senior Alex Rivera used a drive time point to beat Vladimir Sukhikh 6-5 on 165, and Devan Hendriks beat JT Skalecki 11-5 on 174 to put Bellarmine up 13-3. Kennedy Wyatt topped D’Andre’s hunt 7-3 by decision on 184, and Bellarmine led 16-3. Then the extra points really started pouring in. Roy room wasted no time on 197, pinning Riley Kuhn in 36 seconds. The pin was Hall’s second this season and the fastest pin by a Bellarmine wrestler this year. Thad Huff pulled off an impressive 10-0 victory by a key decision over Joshua Voelkel at heavyweight to take Bellarmine to a 26-3 lead. The double circled back to 125, and Jack Parker added Bellarmine’s second fall. Parker pinned Ashton Thompson at 3:40, marking Parker’s fourth pin of the season. Michael Schiffhauer increased the final score with a 16-5 key decision win over Ananth Manibushan on 133. The 36-3 win took Bellarmine to 3-2 this season. Bellarmine continues his four-way homestand with a SoCon battle against VMI on Friday. The action starts at 7 p.m. in the Ridderzaal. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics. Bellarmine 36 Queens 3 141: Defeats Melvin Rubio (QU). chase hall (BU), 5-1 by decision

149: Zac Cowan (BU) def. Nico D’Amico (QU), 21-9 by important decision

157: Grant O’Dell (BU) def. Toure Moore (QU), 3-1 by decision

165: Alex Rivera (BU) def. Vladimir Sukhikh (QU), 6-5 by decision

174: Devan Hendriks (BU) def. JT Skalecki (QU), 11-5 by decision

184: Kennedy Wyatt (BU) def. D’Andre Hunt (QU), 7-3 by decision

197: Roy room (BU) def. Riley Kuhn (QU), Fall (0:36)

Htt: Thad Huff (BU) def. Joshua Voelkel (QU), 10-0 by important decision

125: Jack Parker (BU) def. Ashton Thompson (QU), Fall (3:40)

133: Michael Schiffhauer (BU) def. Ananth Manibushan (QU), 16-5 by important decision

