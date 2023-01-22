Sports
Cricket Australia under fire during January 26 match: ‘Day of pain’
Star of the woman Ash Gardner has called out Cricket Australia’s decision to schedule a T20 international for January 26, describing it as a “day of pain and mourning” for the indigenous people. Australia will take on Pakistan in a women’s T20 on ‘Australia Day’, but the scheduling has led to backlash from players.
Gardner, who was the second Indigenous woman to play Test cricket for Australia, denounced the decision to schedule a match on the day the First Fleet arrived in Australia in 1788. The 25-year-old said January 26 is a “day of pain and a day of mourning” for Indigenous Australians and that playing a game on that date doesn’t sit well with her.
According to reports, an Indigenous advisory committee approved the decision to play the match in Hobart on January 26. The committee is consulting with Cricket Australia as part of its reconciliation action plan.
The match is the second in a three T20 series against Pakistan. The Aussie team will perform a barefoot ceremony before the match and wear a special Indigenous-themed jersey to celebrate Australia’s First People.
But according to AAP, the decision to play the game on January 26 is not well received by the playing group. Gardner tweeted on Sunday: “My culture is something that is very close to my heart and something that I am always so proud of when I ask.
“Unfortunately this year the Australian women’s cricket team is scheduled to play a match on January 26, which certainly doesn’t sit well with me as an individual, but also with all the people I represent.”
Gardner said she was keen to use her profile as a professional cricketer to educate others about the day’s connotations. She wrote: “For those who don’t quite understand what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession. When I take the field for this game, I will certainly think about all my ancestors and the lives of people who from this day have changed.”
Cricket Australia no longer uses term ‘Australia Day’
In 2021, Cricket Australia became the first major sporting body in the country to phase out the term Australia Day and instead define it as January 26. Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized the decision at the time.
“Cricket fans would like to see Cricket Australia focus a lot more on cricket and a lot less on politics,” he said, describing the move as “quite ordinary”. Cricket Australia figure Mel Jones later hit back, saying: “Sport has been involved in politics on several fronts from the start of the year, not just in Australia but around the world.
“Sport is a wonderful vehicle for social change and we need to be brave enough to do that. Hopefully it sends a message to be nice to people, that we listen more, and that’s the kind of Australia we want to reach.” is it not?”
The last time Australia’s women’s team played on January 26 was in 2016. The men’s team hasn’t since 2019, but Big Bash matches are often scheduled.
with AAP
