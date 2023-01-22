



Former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys — who became the second linebacker addition to Auburn’s new football coaching staff through the transfer portal — tweeted Jan. 21 that “the grass is much greener.” Rebel fans certainly won’t like to hear that, given the recent rivalry between the two schools sparked by Lane Kiffin’s coaching negotiations with AU that nearly took him away from the ‘Sip and former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze returning to the SEC on the Plains. Keys shared the tweet between Ole Miss ’69-57 loss to Arkansas in basketball and ahead of Auburn’s hardwood showdown with South Carolina: the grass much greener — KEYS (@iamAustinK_) January 21, 2023 Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is changing the culture despite the naysayers First-year Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is working as hard as humanly possible to undo the damage that the past two years of recruiting, or lack thereof, has done to AU’s ability to legitimately compete with its closest rivals. This despite the abuse he has received from the local media. While no one is claiming that the man’s record is completely clean, AL.com has taken every liberties to smear him through cartoons with extreme implications and accusations thrown in – and that has prompted fans to spout wild defamatory claims on social media. Despite dealing with so much media scrutiny, Freeze has made the Plains want to play some of the transfer portal’s top recruits and, when they get there, really enjoy themselves. Austin Keys included. So while Freeze continues to be called a questionable hire by national media outlets who place more weight on off-field headlines than on player recruitment and development, he is also quietly doing the work that will get him the results to help him ignore the noise . and embrace being in a place that fully embraces him.

