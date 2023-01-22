No. 5 Terriers Complete Weekend Sweep With 9-6 Win Over Maine





Next game: Boston College 27-01-2023 | 19:00 January 27 (Fri) / 7 p.m Boston college BOSTON – Four different Terriers earned at least three points as Boston University’s No. 5 men’s ice hockey team completed a weekend win in Maine with a 9-6 win on Saturday night at Agganis Arena. BU (17-6-0, 11-4-0 HE) led 4-0 late in the first period before Maine (9-12-2, 3-8-1 HE) scored five of the next six goals to equalize the score at 5-5 in the second stanza. That was as close as the Black Bears came, though, as BU rattled off four consecutive goals, including three in the first 8:39 of the third period, to drive away and earn its fourth consecutive win. Seven different Terriers lit the lamp on Saturday. Senior Matte brown led the Terriers with four points on one goal and three assists, his third four-point game of the season. Senior Wilmer Skoog and freshmen Jeremy Wilmer each collected two goals and one assist for three points, while freshman brothers Lane and Quin Hutson each recorded one goal and two assists as part of their respective three-point nights. sophomore Ty Gallagher scored his first goal of the season and junior luke tuch lit the lamp for the second time this weekend and the third time in his last four games. freshman Ryan Green and senior Jay O’Brien each secured a pair of assists while senior Case McCarthy freshman Devin Kaplan and senior Sam Stevens all added one assist each. Juniors Drew seller (12 saves) and Vinny Duplessis (nine saves) combined to stop 21 shots, with Duplessis earning his fifth win of the season. HOW IT HAPPENED Skoog scored twice in the first 4:28 to give BU an early 2-0 lead. His first goal came just 36 seconds into the game when Kaplan drew the eyes of the Maine defense to him in the corner before sending a pass to Skoog in the right circle. Skoog faked a shot to convince his defender and skated left before uncorking a shot past Victor Ostman (four saves).

The Swede’s second strike was a beautiful wrist from the bottom of the left circle as the Terriers transitioned to the offensive end.

Brown then pushed the lead to 3-0 when he took the top corner on the power play at 7:56 of the first.

Lane Hutson made it 4-0 with 5:15 left in the first period when he beat Connor Androlewicz (23 saves) with a backhander, but the Black Bears responded with three consecutive goals to make it a one-goal game after 20 minutes .

Wilmer put the Terriers two ahead with his first goal of the night just 2:41 into the second stanza. Greene rushed into the Maine zone and carried the puck all the way under the goal line before finding Wilmer in the right circle for a one-time timer.

The Black Bears responded at 5:54 and tied the score less than 2:00 later.

Maine thought it had taken the first lead of the game at 11:26 of the second, but a successful challenge for goaltender interference nullified the goal.

Gallagher gave BU a lead it never relinquished, just 1:43 after that assessment when his shot ricocheted off the top of the zone against a Maine defender and into the back of the net.

The Hutson brothers reached just 2:26 into the final frame to extend the lead to 7-5, when Lane fired a pass from one blue line to the next, prompting Quinn to pop up for a breakaway bid which he converted for his ninth goal of the match. season.

Wilmer and Tuch scored power play goals 3:07 apart to make it 9-5 with 11:21 in regulation.

Nolan Renwick got a goal back for Maine with 3:29 on the clock to close the scoring. GAME NOTES Twelve different Terriers completed a multi-point weekend against Maine.

BU went 3-for-3 on the power play on Saturday.

This was the most goals scored by the Terriers since a 9-3 victory over UMass Lowell on December 9, 2017.

Two different Terrier forwards combined for eight points each on Saturday, as Wilmer’s line (2g, 1a), Greene (2a) and Quin Hutson (1g, 2a) recorded three goals and five assists between them, as the trio of Brown (1g, 3a), Skoog (2g, 1a) and Kaplan (1a) did the same.

This was the second time Wilmer, Greene and Hutson's line had combined for eight points, as they did in the Terriers' season-opening 8–2 victory over Bentley on October 1.

BU also had seven different goalscorers in that victory over Bentley.

Lane Hutson now has one point in seven games in a row, totaling three goals and seven assists for 10 points in that stretch.

Brown extended his point streak to five games (3g, 7a) and has eight points (2g, 6a) over the last three games.

Brown now leads Hockey East with 34 points and is second nationally with 23 assists.

O’Brien pushed his points streak to five games, having scored one goal and made six assists in that span.

McCarthy, the reigning Hockey East Defender of the Week, and Greene have made five assists during their respective four-game point streaks. NEXT ONE The Battle of Comm. Ave. takes center stage next weekend when the Terriers and No. 18 Eagles begin a home-and-home series at Agganis on Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

