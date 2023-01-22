



TEMPAriz. — The Arizona State men’s basketball team finished Saturday night’s game with a 16-0 run in less than five minutes, forcing eight USC wraps in the period, but failing to beat a hot-shooting Trojan team in a 77-69 setback at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils’ furious run made it possible Warren Washington to tie his career high in points with 21. Desmond Cambridge Jr. also had 15, his fourth game in a row in double digits. Despite two consecutive losses, ASU still has 15 wins in its first 20 games for just the eighth time in the past 50 years and six wins in nine league games for the second time since 2000. NOTABLES ASU has 15 wins in its first 20 games. It is the first time ASU is 15-5 since the 2017-18 season.

In fact, it is only the eighth time with 15 or more wins in the team’s first 20 games in the last 50 years.

It also tied for best start of 20 games under Head Coach Bobby Hurley (2017-18).

The loss takes the Sun Devils to 6-3 in Pac-12 play. It is only the second time since 2000 that ASU has had 6 or more wins in its first nine conference games.

Arizona State has now won 11 of its last 14 games at the Desert Financial Arena. It is the best 14 game tally since ASU won 14 in a row, between the last eight home games of the 2013-14 season and the first six of the 2014-15 season.

ASU has three quad-one wins, third in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils finished the game with a 16-0 run over the final 4:51, forcing eight turnovers in the run.

This is the 17th time in the last 19 games that ASU has forced double-digit turnovers, and 43 of the 49 are from the start of last season.

Arizona State has outscored their opponent in the paint 16 times in 20 games this season.

ASU has scored 41.8% of their points from the paint this season (606/1,450), including 34 of their 69 points on the night. In fact, 20 of ASU’s first 27 points came from inside.

Austin Nunez , Duke Brennan , Jamie Neal and Luther Mohammed were +23 off the bench for Arizona State. Nunez led the effort with a score of +11.

The Sun Devils led 17-15 in bench points against the Trojans, just the third time they have led the category in Pac-12 play this season.

ASU has also scored more fast-break points than opponents in 14 of 20 games, outscoring the Trojans 13-6.

In fact, the Sun Devils have defeated their opponents on the run in 10 of the last 11 and are scoring on the run by a margin of +66 this season. They outscored USC 13-6.

In fact, the Sun Devils have routed their league opponents in eight out of nine possible games (excluding Washington).

Arizona State has provided at least 20 assists this season. It’s the most such cases in 20 games since the Sun Devils, led by James Harden, had six in the 2008-09 season.

With eight rebounds tonight, Warren Washington has now grabbed more rebounds than the opposing team’s center in three straight games.

In fact, from Warren Washington five offensive rebounds were his most in league games this season.

Warren Washington , who has the third most blocks in the Pac-12 with 39, is the only player in the conference to have a block in every game played. (Min. 5 GPs).

Washington also scored a season-high 21 points.

Washington has played a total of 22 games in his career with multiple blocks and recorded his tenth game this season against USC. HOW IT HAPPENED A USC (14-6, 6-3) miss on the opening possession gave way to an alley-oop slam by Arizona State (15-5, 6-3) Warren Washington on the discovery of DJ Horn at 19:28. After immediately drawing the match, Devan Cambridge snatched an offensive rebound and Desmond Cambridge Jr. took and made his first shot, a jumper from the right baseline, at 18:41. USC ripped off the next five points before a Washington floater turned it into a 7-6 Trojan advantage. An 8-0 USC run previously made it 17-8 Austin Nunez scored two free throws. Then, Duke Brennan continued his strongman reputation by grabbing an offensive rebound and home the basket at 12:51. ASU trailed 17-12. The Sun Devils then extended their series to 6-0 Jamie Neal dove to the edge for a layup, 17-14 Trojans with 12:28 on the clock. It was ASU’s third consecutive brand. The lobs flew on Lob U night for the 942 Crew as Neal flipped a dime to a rising line Frankie Collins at 9:28, USC’s lead cut to one, 19–18. Collins picked up his second basket on a give-and-go from Washington at 2:53 to cut the USC lead to seven, 36-29. Desmond Cambridge Jr. countered a Trojan triple with one of his own at 2:08 and the deficit was still seven. USC took a 44-33 lead going into halftime. The Trojans opened the second half earlier 7-0 Devan Cambridge hit a two from the line, 50-34 USC led with 5:00 left in regulation. Arizona State finished the game with a 16-0 run to narrow the final difference to 77-69. ASU forced eight turnovers in the final 4:51 and held the Trojans to zero in that same time. CITABELS Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley

Pick up line “The first half, if you look at the stats, the stats were pretty much identical. There were 14 free throws by each team, each team had a similar number of rebounds and assists and turnovers. The only difference was 12 free throws to four and that resulted in a nine-point difference. So we’re done with 10 and we’re minus nine at the home free-throw line. So we need to do better I think by not making a mistake and putting ourselves behind early in the match.” Arizona State Men’s Basketball Center Warren Washington

About the team’s performance “I feel like it was downright embarrassing. We embarrassed our fans, we embarrassed ourselves. It’s just embarrassing and I don’t have much to say about it. It’s embarrassing. We just need to go back to the gym and prepare for next week.” About what we can learn tonight “We can’t take anyone lightly. We can’t take away a single game. Every game you have to play like it’s a championship game. We have to talk on film. We have to go back to the gym, look what we did.” wrong and make sure we do better overall next week.” NEXT ONE The state of Arizona will try to bounce back against Washington on Thursday night in Seattle. The tip is set at 9:00 PM MST. Read the full article

